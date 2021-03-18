HPPSC Document Evaluation Schedule 2021 for Lecturer (School-New) History Post Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details

HPPSC Document Evaluation Schedule 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Document Evaluation Schedule for the post of Lecturer (School-New) History Class-III post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Lecturer post History Class-III post can check the document evaluation schedule available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission -hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will conduct the Document Evaluation for Lecturer (School-New) History Class-III post from 30 March 2021 onwards. Commission has uploaded the details schedule for Date of Evaluation of documents with Roll Number of candidates on its official website.

All such candidates who have qualified for the evaluation of document for the post of Lecturer (School-New) History Class-III should note that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will upload the instructions to candidates for evaluation alongwith evaluation sheet on its official website in due course of time. Candidates can download their Admit Card for the document evaluation once it is uploaded on its official website.

Candidates will have bring original certificates along with attested copies as mentioned in the notification on the day of evaluation. You can check the details HPPSC Document Evaluation Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

