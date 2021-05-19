HPPSC Exam Update 2021 for Written / CBT/ DV/Interview for Various Exams @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check List Here

HPPSC Exam Update 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released short notification regarding to conduct the Screening (CBT/ Offline) / Written examinations and Personality Test(s)/ Evaluation round for various major examinations.

Candidates who are part of various round of selection process for exams including Lecturer/Workshop Superintendent/ Radiation Safety Officer/HPFS-(ACF)-Main Exam-2019/Range Forest Officer-2021 and other, can check the short notification available on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the short notification, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will conduct the Screening (CBT/ Offline) / Written examinations and Personality Test(s)/ Evaluation in near future as soon as the condition are conducive for conduct of examination / Personality Test(s) in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Notification further says," It is for the information of all the candidates the Commission intends to conduct the following Screening (CBT/ Offline) / Written examinations and Personality Test(s)/ Evaluation in near future as soon as the condition are conducive for conduct of examination / Personality Test(s) in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. All candidates are advised to be accordingly prepared as the schedule shall be announced with a minimum notice of 15 days."

It is noted that HPPSC has to conduct Computer Based Test for various exams including Lecturer Posts for (Mechanical Engineering)/(Electrical Engineering) / (Automobile Engineering)/(Civil Engineering) and Workshop Superintendent/Radiation Safety Officer/Medical Physicist/Drug Inspector/Assistant Research Officer and Research Officer posts.

Commission has to conduct the written examination for HPFS-(ACF)-Main Exam-2019 and Screening Test –Offline Examination for Range Forest Officer-2021.

HPPSC is set to conduct Personality Test/ Evaluation for the exams including H.P. Judicial Services/Tehsil Welfare Officer/Regional Manager (HRTC)/Manager Technical(HRTC) /Lecturer ( School- New) History and Lecturer (School-New) Political Science.

All such candidates who are part of the various round of selection process for these exams conducted by HPPSC can check the details notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Exam Update 2021 for Written/ CBT/Offline/DV/Interview





You May Read Also

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates