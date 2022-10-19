HPPSC HPAS CCE Mains Date 2022 (Released) at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download Exam Schedule

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the HPAS Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination schedule on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC HPAS CCE Mains Schedule 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the HPAS Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination -2021 schedule on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination from 15 December 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified for the HPAS Combined Competitive (Main) Exam round can download the HPPSC HPAS CCE Mains Schedule 2022 from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC HPAS CCE Mains Schedule 2022 is also available below and you can download the same directly after clicking the link.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC HPAS CCE Mains Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, the HPAS etc. Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination -2021 will be conducted from 15 to 22 December 2022 tentatively.

Exam for the subjects including English/Hindi will be held on 15 December 2022. Exam for Essay Writing Subject will be conducted on 16 December 2022. Exam for General Studies-I is scheduled on 17 December 2022 whereas exam for General Studies-II and General Studies-III will be conducted on 18/19 December 2022 respectively.

Exam for Optional Paper-I will be held on 21 December 2022 whereas Optional Paper-II is scheduled on 22 December 2022.

According to short notice, the schedule is purely tentative and it is to help the prospective candidates to start preparations for the examinations. You can download the HPPSC HPAS CCE Mains Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps To Download: HPPSC HPAS CCE Mains Schedule 2022