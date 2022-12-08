HPPSC HPAS Final Answer Key 2022 (Out) For H.P. Administrative Services at hppsc.hp.gov.in: Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the final answer key for the HP Administrative Services CCE-2021 on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC HPAS Final Answer Key 2022 : Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the final answer key for the HP Administrative Services (Prelims) Combined Competitive Examination-2021 on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service etc. Combined Competitive Prelims Examination conducted on 16 October 2022 can download the HPPSC HPAS Final Answer Key 2022 from the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

However you can download the HPPSC HPAS Final Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

Link To Download HPPSC HPAS Final Answer Key 2022 Directly





It is noted that HPPSC had conducted the H.P. Administrative Services Etc. Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2021 on 16-10-2022 in the state.

Earlier Commission had released the PDF of the provisional answers key of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Etc. Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 and candidates were raise their objections till 25 October 2022.

Based on the assessment, now Commission has uploaded the final answer key for the HPPSC HPAS Final Answer Key 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download the same from the official website.



How to Download: HPPSC HPAS Final Answer Key 2022