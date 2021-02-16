HPPSC HPAS Mains Result 2021 Out for Subordinate Allied Services @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Interview Schedule

HPPSC HPAS Mains Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the result of Main Written Exam of HP Subordinate Allied Services 2019 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in HPPSC Subordinate Service Mains Exam can download HP Subordinate Service Mains Result from the official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has conducted the Main Written Exam of HP Subordinate Allied Services 2019 from 01 to 07 December 2020. A total of 546 candidates were declared qualified for Main written examination out of which 440 candidates appeared in the said Examination. HPPSC has uploaded the result of qualified candidates for the interview round under HP Subordinate Allied Services.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will conduct the interview for the qualified candidates from 03 to 10 March 2021 at the venue-H.P. Public Service Commission Nigam Vihar, Shimla.

Candidates should note that HPPSC will upload the details of the Attestation form, Personality Test call letters, Option form and instructions to the candidates on the official website in due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Commission from time to time for the latest updates in this regards.



Candidates appeared in the Main Written Exam of HP Subordinate Allied Services 2019 can check the result available on the official website of HPPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC HPAS Mains Result 2021 for Subordinate Allied Services





How to Download: HPPSC HPAS Mains Result 2021 for Subordinate Allied Services