HPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 for Combined Competitive Exam Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Raise Objections Till Oct 04

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Prelims Answer Key for the HPAS (Preliminary) Exam 2021 on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF.

HPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Prelims Answer Key for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2021 (HPAS 2021). All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for HPAS 2021 can check the Prelims Answer Key 2021 for Combined Competitive Exam available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) i.e-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has conducted the prelims exam for Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2021 (HPAS 2021) on 26 September 2021(Sunday).

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the Provisional answers key of General Studies and Aptitude Test paper of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Etc. Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2020 on its official website.

It is noted that HPAS Prelims Aptitude Test (Paper-II) is a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33% and, therefore, marks obtained in this paper shall not be counted for determining the merit of the candidates to be drawn exclusively on the basis of marks obtained in General Studies (Paper-I) of the Preliminary Examination for their admission to the Main Exam.

Candidates appeared in the written exam should note that they can raise their Objections, if any regarding the Answers with the given Performa on the official website. Candidates can raise their Objections alongwith universally accepted proofs/documents in respect of the provisional Answer Key. Candidates can submit their objections either in person or by Post or through courier. Last Date to raise the objection is 04 October 2021 (05.00 P.M.).

Candidates appeared in the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2021 (HPAS 2021) can check the HPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for HPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021



