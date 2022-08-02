HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Date 2021 (Out) for Naib Tehsildar and Others@hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download Schedule

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the HPAS and Naib Tehsildar prelims exam schedule on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Schedule 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the short notice regarding the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services etc. Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2021 and Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination-2021 on its official website. Commission will conduct the written exam for the above post on 16/30 October 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services etc. Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2021 and Naib Tehsildar post can download the exam schedule available on the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

You can check the direct link for HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Schedule 2022 from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services etc. Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2021 will be conducted on 16-10-2022 (Sunday). The Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination-2021 will be held on 30-10-2022 (Sunday).

Commission will conduct the Main (Written) Examinations tentatively in the second/ third week of December, 2022.

You can download the HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Schedule 2022