Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025: The HPPSC HPAS Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025 will be announced soon after the exam is conducted. The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts the HPAS Preliminary Examination every year to shortlist eligible candidates for various administrative posts in the state government. Candidates can check the expected category-wise cut off marks here to get an idea of their chances for the next stage. Read further to know the expected cut off range, how to check the official cut off, how to calculate marks, and factors that affect the HPPSC HPAS cut off every year.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jun 29, 2025, 18:30 IST
HPPSC HPAS Prelims 2025 Expected Cut Off
HPPSC HPAS Prelims 2025 Expected Cut Off

HPPSC HPAS Expected Cut Off 2025:The expected cut off marks for HPPSC HPAS Prelims 2025 have been estimated based on exam difficulty, vacancies, and past trends. The official HPPSC HPAS cut off 2025 will be released by the Commission along with the final result. Meanwhile, candidates can refer to the expected category-wise cut off range below:

Category

Expected Cut Off Marks

General

To be Updated Soon

OBC

To be Updated Soon

SC

To be Updated Soon

ST

To be Updated Soon

Wards of Freedom Fighters

To be Updated Soon

Ex-Servicemen

To be Updated Soon

Minimum Qualifying Marks for HPPSC HPAS Exam 2025

The Commission has set a common minimum qualifying marks scheme for all categories for each paper. The minimum qualifying marks must be secured to clear the respective stages of the exam.

HPPSC HPAS Exam Pattern (Preliminary)

Candidates must understand the exam pattern for the Preliminary stage to calculate their marks correctly:

Paper

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

1

General Studies

100

200

2 Hours

2

Aptitude Test

100

200

2 Hours

How to Calculate Marks for HPPSC HPAS Exam 2025?

Once the HPPSC HPAS Prelims exam is over, various coaching institutes release the unofficial answer key. The official answer key is released by the Commission after the final results are declared. Candidates can calculate their expected marks using the official marking scheme as follows:

  • 2 marks awarded for each correct answer.

  • For every wrong answer, 1/3rd of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

  • No marks are deducted for unattempted questions.

Use the answer key to cross-check your responses and apply this scheme to calculate your probable score.

How to Check HPPSC HPAS Cut Off 2025?

The HPPSC HPAS cut off 2025 will be available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the cut off marks PDF:

  • Go to the official HPPSC website.

  • Scroll down to find the “HPPSC HPAS Results” section on the homepage.

  • Click on the relevant link for the HPPSC HPAS score list for Prelims or Mains as needed.

  • Download the cut off score PDF and keep it for reference.

Factors Affecting HPPSC HPAS Cut Off 2025

The HPPSC HPAS cut off marks vary every year depending on various factors such as:

  • Number of vacancies: Higher vacancies may lead to a lower cut off and vice versa.

  • Number of test-takers: A large number of candidates increases competition, which may raise the cut off.

  • Difficulty level of the exam: A tougher paper generally results in a lower cut off and an easier paper may increase it.

Check the HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Analysis

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The previous year cut off marks gives an idea about how the trend has been set in the past and it also tells us about what we can expect from the current year cut off marks. Candidates can check the previous year cut off marks for the HPPSC Prelims exam here.

Category

2020

2018

2017

General

108.67

116.67

104

SC

98.67

106.67

76

ST

97.33

102

80.76

OBC

102

112.67

85.33

Ex-Servicemen

44.67

61.33

34.33

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News