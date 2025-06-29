HPPSC HPAS Expected Cut Off 2025:The expected cut off marks for HPPSC HPAS Prelims 2025 have been estimated based on exam difficulty, vacancies, and past trends. The official HPPSC HPAS cut off 2025 will be released by the Commission along with the final result. Meanwhile, candidates can refer to the expected category-wise cut off range below: Category Expected Cut Off Marks General To be Updated Soon OBC To be Updated Soon SC To be Updated Soon ST To be Updated Soon Wards of Freedom Fighters To be Updated Soon Ex-Servicemen To be Updated Soon Minimum Qualifying Marks for HPPSC HPAS Exam 2025 The Commission has set a common minimum qualifying marks scheme for all categories for each paper. The minimum qualifying marks must be secured to clear the respective stages of the exam.

HPPSC HPAS Exam Pattern (Preliminary) Candidates must understand the exam pattern for the Preliminary stage to calculate their marks correctly: Paper Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration 1 General Studies 100 200 2 Hours 2 Aptitude Test 100 200 2 Hours How to Calculate Marks for HPPSC HPAS Exam 2025? Once the HPPSC HPAS Prelims exam is over, various coaching institutes release the unofficial answer key. The official answer key is released by the Commission after the final results are declared. Candidates can calculate their expected marks using the official marking scheme as follows: 2 marks awarded for each correct answer.

For every wrong answer, 1/3rd of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

No marks are deducted for unattempted questions.

Use the answer key to cross-check your responses and apply this scheme to calculate your probable score. How to Check HPPSC HPAS Cut Off 2025? The HPPSC HPAS cut off 2025 will be available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the cut off marks PDF: Go to the official HPPSC website.

Scroll down to find the “HPPSC HPAS Results” section on the homepage.

Click on the relevant link for the HPPSC HPAS score list for Prelims or Mains as needed.

Download the cut off score PDF and keep it for reference. Factors Affecting HPPSC HPAS Cut Off 2025 The HPPSC HPAS cut off marks vary every year depending on various factors such as: Number of vacancies: Higher vacancies may lead to a lower cut off and vice versa.

Number of test-takers: A large number of candidates increases competition, which may raise the cut off.

Difficulty level of the exam: A tougher paper generally results in a lower cut off and an easier paper may increase it.