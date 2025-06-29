HPPSC HPAS Prelims Analysis 2025: Check Detailed Paper 1 & 2 Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
HPPSC HPAS Prelims Analysis 2025: The HPPSC is conducting the Prelims exam for HP Administrative Services today, 29 June, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the prestigious posts at the HPPSC must have to clear all the stages of the exam starting from the Prelims. In this article, we will provide the detailed exam analysis based on students feedback and expert insights.

Jun 29, 2025, 11:35 IST
HPPSC HPAS Prelims Analysis 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is conducting the HP Administrative Services (HPAS) Prelims exam today, 29 June 2025. The Commission released the admit cards on June 20, 2025. In this article, we are providing the detailed exam analysis for the HPAS Prelims including difficulty level, number of good attempts, and topic-wise review.
The HPPSC conducts the HPAS exam every year to recruit candidates for various administrative posts in Himachal Pradesh state services. This year, the total number of vacancies is around 50 across different state departments. The HPAS selection process includes three stages — Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The Preliminary exam consists of two papers: General Studies Paper I and Paper II (Aptitude Test). Paper I carries 200 marks and Paper II carries 200 marks. Candidates who clear the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam.

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Analysis 2025: Paper I Difficulty Level

In this section, candidates can check the Paper I difficulty level and expected number of good attempts. Paper I, which is the General Studies paper, is conducted in the morning shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Check the table below for details:

Shift

Paper

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Morning

General Studies I

To be Updated

To be Updated

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Analysis 2025: Paper II Difficulty Level

This section provides the Paper II difficulty level and expected good attempts. Paper II is the Aptitude Test paper and is conducted in the afternoon shift. Check the table below:

Shift

Paper

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Afternoon

General Studies II (Aptitude Test)

To be Updated

To be Updated

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam 2025: Shift Timings

The HPPSC HPAS Prelims exam is being conducted today, 29 June 2025. Candidates should check their admit card for the exact timings and exam center details.

Shift

Paper

Shift Timings

Shift 1

General Studies I

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift 2

General Studies II (Aptitude Test)

02:00 PM to 04:00 PM

Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

