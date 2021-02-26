HPPSC HPJS Mains Result 2021 Out for Civil Judge Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

HPPSC HPJS Mains Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the HPPSC HPJS Civil Judge Mains Result on its official website. All such candidates appeared HPJS 2020 Civil Judge Mains exam can check their result available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service (Main) Examination-2019-II for the posts of Civil Judge. It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) had conducted the HPPSC HPJS Civil Judge Mains exam from 14 to 18 December 2020.

Now as per the selection process for HPPSC HPJS Civil Judge post, the candidates qualified in the mains exam will have to appear in the Personality Test. Commission will release the further details regarding the personality test and other on its official website.

All such candidates appeared in the mains exam for HPJS Civil Judge post can check the list of qualified candidates available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC HPJS (Civil Judge) 2021 Mains Result





How to Download: HPPSC HPJS (Civil Judge) 2021Mains Result