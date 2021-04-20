HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Civil Judge, Tehsil Welfare and other Posts Postponed due to COVID-19 @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the Personality Test/Interview Schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive Examination-2019-II for Civil Judge, Tehsil Welfare Officer and Regional Manager and Manager (Technical) Post. Commission has decided to postpone the different interview schedule due to surge COVID-19 cases. Now all such candidates who have qualified for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service personality test round can check the details postponement notice available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) was set to conduct the personality test from 27-04-2021 to 29-04-2021 for the candidates qualified in the written test for Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive Examination-2019-II for Civil Judge and other posts.

The postponement notice further says," It is for the information of all concerned that the Personality Test for the posts of H.P. Judicial Services (in the Department of Home), Tehsil Welfare Officer (in the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment), Regional Manager and Manager (Technical) in HRTC, scheduled w.e.f. 27-04-2021 to 29-04-2021 has been postponed in view of resurgence of COVID cases across the country. The next date (s) of Personality Test will be intimated in due course of time."

All such candidates who have to appear in the interview round for Civil Judge, Tehsil Welfare Officer and Regional

Manager and Manager (Technical) Post can check the details postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

