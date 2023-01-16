HPPSC LWO Admit Card 2023 Shortly @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Check Labour Welfare Officer Schedule

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the Admit Card/Schedule update for the post of Labour Welfare Officer (LWO) on its official website -hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF.

HPPSC LWO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released Admit Card/Schedule update for the interview for the post of Labour Welfare Officer (LWO) and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the Personality Test for the above posts on 30 January 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test round for the above posts can download the HPPSC LWO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Although you can download the HPPSC LWO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update for the above posts directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC LWO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update





As per the short notice released, the Personality Test for the Labour Welfare Officer (LWO) and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) post will be conducted on 30 January 2023 to 03/04 February 2023.

Short notice further says, the Personality Test e-call letter to all provisionally admitted candidates for the above posts will be uploaded shortly on the Commission’s website.

Candidates can get also the Instruction to the candidates for Personality Test along with Admit Card for the interview round.

Candidates qualified successfully for the personality round for the Labour Welfare Officer (LWO) and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) post can download the HPPSC LWO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC LWO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update