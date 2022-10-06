HPPSC Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Manager and Other Posts at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

Himachal Pradesh PSC has uploaded the Admit Card for various posts including Labour Welfare Officer and others on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check download link.

HPPSC Manager Admit Card 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has uploaded the Admit Card link for various posts including Labour Welfare Officer, Computer Programmer and Manager (Marketing) post on its official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for these posts can download the Admit Card from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

However you can download the HPPSC Admit Card 2022 for Labour Welfare Officer, Computer Programmer and Manager (Marketing) directly from the link given below.

It is noted that HPPSC will be conducting the Admit Card for various posts including Labour Welfare Officer, Computer Programmer and Manager (Marketing) from 09 October 2022. The Objective Type Screening Test (offline) for the Labour Welfare Officer, Class-II, (Gazetted) post is scheduled on 09 October 2022.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Computer Programmer, (Class-II) (on contract basis) HP State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited will be held on 11 October 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Manager (Marketing) (Class-I) (on contract basis) in HP State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited is scheduled on 12 October 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the above post can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download HPPSC Manager Admit Card 2022 Check Steps