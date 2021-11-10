HPPSC PET Schedule 2021 Out for Assistant Conservator of Forest Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Latest Update

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Physical Standard/ Walkover Test Schedule for the Assistant Conservator of Forest posts on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF.

HPPSC PET Schedule 2021 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released short notification regarding the Physical Standard/ Walkover Test Schedule for the Assistant Conservator of Forest posts. All such candidates who have qualified in the mains exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest post can check the Physical Standard and Walkover Test Schedule available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission-schnapps.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will conduct the Physical Standard Test and Walkover Test for the posts of H.P.F.S (Assistant Conservator of Forests) in the Department of Forest on 18 November 2021.

It is noted that as per the criteria for the Assistant Conservator of Forest posts against the Advertisement No. 19/2019 dated 9-11-2019, the Physical Standard Test and Walkover Test was part of the selection process. All those candidates who have qualified in the (Main) Written Examination-2019 for Assistant Conservator of Forest post will have to appear in the above Physical Standard Test and Walkover Test as per the venue mentioned in the notification.

The Physical Standard Test will be held at the venue H.P.P.S.C. Hall No.-I whereas the Walkover Test will be conducted at the venue Forest catchments route from Dhalli to Forest Guest House & Back. Candidates will have to appear for the Physical Standard Test and Walkover Test on the date, time and venue mentioned in the notification. You can download the detail Schedule from the official website with following these steps.

Process to Download: HPPSC PET Schedule 2021