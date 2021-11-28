HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Labour Welfare Officer Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Application Process

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online application for 12 Posts of Labour Welfare Officer on its official website. Check detail here.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online application for 12 Posts of Labour Welfare Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 22 December 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification should note that they should have certain educational qualification including Bachelor with minimum 50% marks and Degree in M.B.A (Human Resource/Finance)/ M.A in Sociology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Apart from these, they should have knowledge of customs,manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the Pradesh.

Notification Details for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement Number : 60/11-2021



Important Date for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:22 December 2021

Vacancy Details for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Labour Welfare Officer-12

Eligibility Criteria for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Essential Qualification

1. Bachelor from recognized University with minimum 50% marks and

2. Degree in M.B.A (Human Resource/Finance)/ M.A in Sociology from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks

Desirable Qualification

Knowledge of customs,manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the Pradesh

Age Limit for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Between 18 years to 45 year.

The Upper age limit is relaxable for various category as per government norms.

Age of a candidate shall be reckoned as on 01.01.2021.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF



How to Apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website of the Commission http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc on or before 22 December 2021.