HPSC ADA Answer Key 2023: Download Link Question Paper PDF

HPSC ADA Answer Key 2023: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the answer key on its official website-hpsc.gov.in. Check process to raise objection

HPSC ADA Answer Key 2023: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has completed its prelims exam on July 30, 2023 across the state. The Commission is set to recruit for the post of Assistant District Attorney (ADA) in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. The Commission had launched the recruitment drive for these posts against Advt No. 14/2023 across the state.

It is noted that, a total of 112 posts of Assistant District Attorney (ADA) are to be filled by the commission under the recruitment drive.

All those students who appeared in the HPSC ADA exam will be able to download the answer key from the official website of the Commission. The Answer keys will be made available on the official website – hpsc.gov.in.

It is expected that Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will upload the official answer key for the Assistant District Attorney (ADA) on its official website soon after completion of the exam.

You can download the HPSC ADA Prelims Answer Key 2023 from the official website of the HPSC after following the steps given below.

How to download HPSC ADA Answer Key?

Go to the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) i.e.- hpsc.gov.in. Move to What's New section on the home page. Click on the link that shows ‘Assistant District Attorney (ADA) prelims exam 2023’ on the home page. You will get the pdf of the required answer key in a new window. Download and save it for future reference.

How to raise objections to the HPSC ADA Response Sheet?

All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts should note that if they find any discrepancies or have doubts regarding the answer key of the question papers, they can raise their objections for the answers. To raise the objection, you will have to follow the guidelines as displayed on the official website. However, you can contact the concerned person for details in this regard.

You can raise your objections after paying the fee per question as mentioned on the short notification. To raise objections, candidates are required to submit the proof of payment of the fee as mentioned in the notification. You can follow the guidelines mentioned on the short notice. You can check the details of the process to raise objections on the official website.

