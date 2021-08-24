HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th Sep: Get HCS History Study Material, Important Topics & Questions with Answers

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th Sep: Check Important History Topics & Questions with Answers for the preparation of HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam to be held on 12 th September 2021.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services HCS 2021 Exam History Study Material: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Prelims Examination on 12th September 2021. Prelims Exam will consist of two papers: Paper-1 & Paper-2. This exam is only for short-listing candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper-I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 Preliminary Examination (for screening only) Paper Number of Questions & Marks Duration Paper–I: General Studies (GS) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours

Remember, this exam is for screening purposes only and the marks obtained in Preliminary Examination will not be counted towards the final selection. Both Paper 1 & 2 shall be of objective type (multiple choices) questions and each paper shall be of two hours duration. The paper will be set in English and Hindi Languages. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam - Important History Topics

Here are some important topics from the History Subject of the HPSC HCS 2021 Exam:

Topics Syllabus History of India and Indian National Movement In History of India, emphasis will be on the broad general understanding of the subject in its social, economic, and political aspects. Questions on the Indian National Movement will relate to the nature and character of the nineteenth-century resurgence, growth of nationalism, and attainment of Independence.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam - Important Questions for History with Answers

Below are some important questions covering the important topics of Indian History:

1. Champaran Satyagraha was led by:

(A) Amaresh Chakravarty

(B) Pulinbehari Sarkar

(C) Gandhi

(D) Patel

Answer: C

Explanation: The Champaran Satyagraha of 1917 was the first Satyagraha movement led by Mahatma Gandhi in India and is considered a historically important rebellion in the Indian freedom struggle. It was a farmer's uprising that took place in the Champaran district of Bihar in India, during the British colonial period.

2. The Government of India Act, 1919 was based upon:

(A) Morley-Minto Reforms

(B) Montagu-Chelmsford Report

(C) Ramsay MacDonald Award

(D) Nehru Report

Answer: B

Explanation: The Government of India Act, 1919 was based on the Montagu Chelmsford Report. The reforms of Montagu Chelmsford were reforms initiated in British India by the colonial government to eventually establish self-governing institutions in India.

3. Jyotiba Phule was one of the prominent . . . . . of the 19th century India.

(A) Scientists

(B) Politicians

(C) Economists

(D) Social reformers

Answer: D

Explanation: Jyotirao 'Jyotiba' Govindrao Phule was a prominent social reformer and thinker of nineteenth-century India. He led the movement against the prevailing caste restrictions in India. He revolted against the domination of the Brahmins and struggled for the rights of peasants and other low-caste people.

4. Which of the following was a recommendation of Hunter's Commission?

(A) Women's education

(B) New regulation for the organized senates system

(C) Gradual withdrawal of state support from higher education

(D) Introduction of civic education at college and university level

Answer: C

Explanation: The two administrative reforms suggested by the Hunter Commission 1882 in the field of Secondary education are: 1. Gradual withdrawal of the Government from direct enterprise in secondary education 2. Maintenance of some Secondary schools by the Government as a Model to aided schools.

5. Who amongst the following was involved in the Alipore Bomb case?

(A) S.N. Banerjea

(B) Bipin Chandra Pal

(C) Jatin Das

(D) Aurobindo Ghosh

Answer: D

Explanation: Aurobindo Ghosh was arrested in the aftermath of a number of bomb outrages linked to his organization in a public trial where he faced charges of treason for the Alipore Conspiracy.

6. Which one of the following upheavals took place in Bengal immediately after the Revolt of 1857?

(A) Sanyasi Rebellion

(B) Santal Rebellion

(C) Indigo Disturbances

(D) Pabna Disturbances

Answer: C

Explanation: The Indigo revolt was a peasant movement that arose in Bengal in 1859.

7. The officer responsible for the safe custody of land records during the Gupta period was known as:

(A) Dhruvadhika

(B) Karanika

(C) Samaharta

(D) Shaulkika

Answer: B

Explanation: The Dhruvadhi-Karanika - the officer in charge of the Dhruvas', the last term being applied till recent times in Kathiawar and Cutch to denote the person who superintended the collection of land revenue by the farmers on the king's behalf.

8. During the freedom struggle, Aruna Asaf Ali was a major woman organizer of underground activity in:

(A) Civil Disobedience Movement

(B) Non-Cooperation Movement

(C) Quit India Movement

(D) Swadeshi Movement

Answer: C

Explanation: An active participant in the Indian independence movement, Aruna Asaf Ali is widely remembered for hoisting the Indian National flag at the Gowalia Tank Maidan, Bombay during the Quit India Movement in 1942.

9. Who among the following Governor-General created the Covenanted Civil Service of India which later came to be known as the Indian Civil Service?

(A) Warren Hastings

(B) Wellesley

(C) Cornwallis

(D) William Bentinck

Answer: C

Explanation: Charles Cornwallis is known as 'the Father of civil service in India'. Cornwallis introduced two divisions of the Indian Civil service—covenanted and uncovenanted.

10. Firoz Shah Tughlaq established a fort in 1354:

(A) At Hisar

(B) At Kalka

(C) At Mahendergrah

(D) At Rewari

Answer: A

Explanation: Hisar was built by Firuz Shah Tughlaq in 1354 AD. The original town of Hisar was a walled settlement inside the fort with four gates, Delhi gate, Mori gate, Nagauri Gate, and Talaqi Gate.