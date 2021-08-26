HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th Sep: Get HCS Geography Study Material, Important Topics & Questions with Answers

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th Sep: Check Important Geography Topics & Questions with Answers for the preparation of HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam to be held on 12 th September 2021.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services HCS 2021 Exam Geography Study Material: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Prelims Examination on 12th September 2021. Prelims Exam will consist of two papers: Paper-1 & Paper-2. This exam is only for short-listing candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 Preliminary Examination (for screening only) Paper Number of Questions & Marks Duration Paper–I: General Studies (GS) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours

Remember, this exam is for screening purposes only and the marks obtained in Preliminary Examination will not be counted towards the final selection. Both Paper 1 & 2 shall be of objective type (multiple choices) questions and each paper shall be of two hours duration. The paper will be set in English and Hindi Languages. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam - Important Geography Topics

Here are some important topics from the Geography Subject of the HPSC HCS 2021 Exam:

Topics Syllabus Geography (Indian and International) In Geography, emphasis will be on the Geography of India. Questions on the Geography of India will relate to the physical, social, and economic Geography of the country, including the main features of Indian agricultural and natural resources.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam - Important Questions for Geography with Answers

Below are some important questions covering the important topics of Indian Geography:

1. Which of the following latitudes is a great circle?

(A) Equator

(B) 660N

(C) 200S

(D) 230S

Answer: A

Explanation: The Equator is the only east-west line that is a great circle. All other parallels (lines of latitude) get smaller as you get near the poles.

2. The Pamir Mountains are formed by the junction or "knot" of the:

(A) Tian Shan, Karakoram, Kunlun, and Dhauladhar ranges

(B) Naga Parbat, Karakoram, Kunlun, and Hindu Kush ranges

(C) Tian Shan, Karakoram, Kunlun, and Hindu Kush ranges

(D) None of the above

Answer: C

Explanation: The Pamir Mountains are a mountain range in Central Asia formed by the junction or knot of the Himalayas, Tian Shan, Karakoram, Kunlun, and the Hindu Kush ranges.

3. 'Asur' is a tribe of:

(A) Ranchi District

(B) Palamu District

(C) Singhbhum District

(D) Goddah District

Answer: B

Explanation: Asur people are a very small Austroasiatic ethnic group living primarily in the Indian state of Jharkhand, mostly in the Gumla, Lohardaga, Palamu, and Latehar districts.

4. Nangal is known for:

(A) Copper

(B) Oil Refinery

(C) Fertilizers

(D) Penicillin industry

Answer: C

Explanation: Nangal is known for the fertilizers it manufactures. The town is located in Punjab at the foothills of the Shiwalik range.

5. Which one of the following ranges forms the water divide between the Narmada and Tapti rivers?

(A) Satpura

(B) Aravalli

(C) Vindhyan

(D) Kaimur

Answer: A

Explanation: Satpura ranges form the water divide between Narmada and Tapti rivers. It flows into the Gulf of Khambhat.

6. Indian Standard Time is the local time of:

(A) Bengaluru

(B) Allahabad

(C) Kolkata

(D) Chennai

Answer: B

Explanation: Indian Standard Time is calculated on the basis of 82.5 °E longitude which is just west of the town of Mirzapur, near Allahabad in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

7. Which river of India is called Vridha Ganga?

(A) Krishna

(B) Godavari

(C) Kaveri

(D) Narmada

Answer: C

Explanation: The Godavari, India's second-longest river after the river Ganga and is one among the peninsular rivers. The river Godavari is often referred to as Vridha Ganga.

8. In India, Gene Bank of wheat is located at:

(A) IARI, New Delhi

(B) Ludhiana

(C) Kanpur

(D) Karnal

Answer: D

Explanation: In India, Gene Bank of wheat is located at​ Karnal. The gene bank has prioritized 15 categories, including rice, wheat, maize, pearl millet, finger millet, chickpea, mustard, okra, brinjal, and mango, for gene preservation initiatives.

9. Which Strait divides Europe from Africa?

(A) Bosporus

(B) Bering

(C) Gibraltar

(D) Dover

Answer: C

Explanation: The Strait of Gibraltar connects the Atlantic Ocean with the Mediterranean Sea and separates Spain on the European continent from Morocco on the African continent.

10. Duncan passage is situated between:

(A) Minicoy and Amindiv

(B) South Andaman and Little Andaman

(C) Minicoy and Maldives

(D) Little Andaman and Nicobar

Answer: B

Explanation: The Duncan Passage is a strait in the Indian Ocean. It is located between South Andaman and Little Andaman. It is about 48 km wide.