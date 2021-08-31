HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th Sep: Get HCS Indian Polity Study Material, Important Topics & Questions with Answers

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th Sep: Check Important Indian Polity Topics & Questions with Answers for the preparation of HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam to be held on 12 th September 2021.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services HCS 2021 Exam Indian Polity Study Material: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Prelims Examination on 12th September 2021. Prelims Exam will consist of two papers: Paper-1 & Paper-2. This exam is only for short-listing candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 Preliminary Examination (for screening only) Paper Number of Questions & Marks Duration Paper – I: General Studies (GS) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours

Remember, this exam is for screening purposes only and the marks obtained in Preliminary Examination will not be counted towards the final selection. Both Paper 1 & 2 shall be of objective type (multiple choices) questions and each paper shall be of two hours duration. The paper will be set in English and Hindi Languages. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam - Important Indian Polity Topics

Here are some important topics from the Indian Polity Subject of the HPSC HCS 2021 Exam:

Topics Syllabus Indian Polity Questions on Indian Polity will test knowledge of the country‘s political system and Constitution of India. Panchayati Raj and social systems in India.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam - Important Questions for Indian Polity with Answers

Below are some important questions covering the important topics of Indian Polity:

1. Which of the following is not in the concurrent list of the Indian Constitution?

(A) Criminal Procedure

(B) Electricity

(C) Archaeological Sites

(D) Public Order

Answer: D

Explanation: Public order is the subject of the State list.

2. Match the Articles of the Indian Constitution given in Column I with corresponding provisions given in Column II and provide the correct answer from the options given below:

Column I Column II 1 Article 153 a Appointment of Governor by the President 2 Article 154 b Mandates office of Governor 3 Article 155 c Specifies term of the Governor 4 Article 156 d Specifies Executive Authority of Governor

(A) 1-a, 2-c, 3-b, 4-d

(B) 1-b, 2-d, 3-a, 4-c

(C) 1-c, 2-a, 3-d, 4-b

(D) 1-d, 2-b, 3-c, 4-a

Answer: B

Explanation: Article 153: Governors of States, Article 154: Executive Power of State, Article 155: Appointment of Governor, Article 156: Term of Office Of Governor.

3. Which of the following High Courts has the largest number of Benches?

(A) Bombay High Court

(B) Madhya Pradesh High Court

(C) Guwahati High Court

(D) Kolkata High Court

Answer: C

Explanation: Guwahati High Court has the largest number of Benches. The principal seat of the Gauhati High Court is at Guwahati in Assam. The court has 3 outlying benches..

4. According to the constitution, a new Ali-India Service can be instituted with the initiative taken by:

(A) More than two-third Assemblies

(B) Rajya Sabha

(C) Presidential Order

(D) Lok Sabha

Answer: B

Explanation: If Rajya Sabha passes a resolution by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting declaring that it is necessary or expedient in the national interest to create one or more All India Services common to the Union and the States, Parliament becomes empowered to create a law for creating such services.

5. The Union Legislature can legislate on a subject included in the State List only when:

(A) The President Orders

(B) The Rajya Sabha passes a resolution to this effect

(C) The Speaker gives permission

(D) There is a national emergency

Answer: B

Explanation: According to Article 249 of the Constitution of India, when a resolution is passed by the Rajya Sabha by a two-thirds majority making it lawful for the Parliament to legislate on a subject mentioned in the State List in the national interest.

6. The Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act was implemented in the year:

(A) 2006

(B) 2004

(C) 2005

(D) 2003

Answer: C

Explanation: State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005 is an Act of Parliament of India which regulates the improper or commercial usage of the Emblem of India.

7. The members of the standing committee are taken from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the ratio of:

(A) two and one respectively

(B) three and one respectively

(C) four and one respectively

(D) equal members for both the Houses

Answer: A

Explanation: The members of the standing committee are taken from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the ratio of two and one respectively.

8. Under which constitution amendment, 10 Fundamental Duties of the citizens were included in the constitution?

(A) 24th

(B) 38th

(C) 42nd

(D) 44th

Answer: C

Explanation: 42nd Amendment Act of 1976 added 10 Fundamental Duties to the Indian Constitution.

9. Which Article ensures Abolition of Untouchability?

(A) Article 16

(B) Article 17

(C) Article 18

(D) Article 19

Answer: B

Explanation: Article 17. Abolition of Untouchability. -"Untouchability" is abolished and its practice in any form is forbidden. The enforcement of any disability arising out of "Untouchability" shall be an offence punishable in accordance with the law.

10. High Courts are instituted as:

(A) Constitutional courts under Part VI, Chapter V, Article 214 of the Indian constitution

(B) Constitutional courts under Part VII, Chapter V, Article 214 of the Indian Constitution

(C) Constitutional courts under Part VI, Chapter VI, Article 214 of the Indian constitution

(D) Constitutional courts under Part VIII, Chapter V, Article 214 of the Indian Constitution

Answer: A

Explanation: Constitutional courts under Part VI, Chapter V, Article 214 of the Indian constitution.