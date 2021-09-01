HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th Sep: Get HCS Indian Economy Study Material, Important Topics & Questions with Answers

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th Sep: Check Important Indian Economy Topics & Questions with Answers for the preparation of HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam to be held on 12 th September 2021.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services HCS 2021 Exam Indian Economy Study Material: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Prelims Examination on 12th September 2021. Prelims Exam will consist of two papers: Paper-1 & Paper-2. This exam is only for short-listing candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 Preliminary Examination (for screening only) Paper Number of Questions & Marks Duration Paper – I: General Studies (GS) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours

Remember, this exam is for screening purposes only and the marks obtained in Preliminary Examination will not be counted towards the final selection. Both Paper 1 & 2 shall be of objective type (multiple choices) questions and each paper shall be of two hours duration. The paper will be set in English and Hindi Languages. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam - Important Indian Economy Topics

Here are some important topics from the Indian Economy Subject of the HPSC HCS 2021 Exam:

Topics Syllabus Indian Economy Questions on the Indian Economy will test knowledge of the country‘s Economic System and Economic Developments.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam - Important Questions for Indian Economy with Answers

Below are some important questions covering the important topics of the Indian Economy:

1. Narasimhan committee was related to which of the following reforms?

(A) High education reforms

(B) Tax structure reforms

(C) Banking structure reforms

(D) Planning implementation reforms

Answer: C

Explanation: Narasimhan Committee was related to Banking Structure Reforms. The Narasimham Committee was established in August 1991 under former RBI Governor M. Narasimham. The report of this committee had comprehensive recommendations for financial sector reforms including the banking sector and capital markets.

2. The slogan 'Garibi Hatao' was introduced in:

(A) First plan

(B) Fifth plan

(C) Fourth plan

(D) Second plan

Answer: B

Explanation: The slogan of 'poverty abolition' was given by Indira Gandhi in 1971 and it was implemented during the Fifth Five-year Plan 1974-79. Gandhi promised to reduce poverty by targeting the consumption levels of the poor and enact wide-ranging social and economic reforms.

3. Dependency theory is the notion:

(A) That resources flow from a "periphery" of poor and underdeveloped states to a "core" of wealthy states, enriching the latter at the expense of the former

(B) That resources flow between Third World countries

(C) That resources flow among countries of a region

(D) That resources flow among the advanced countries

Answer: A

Explanation: Dependency theory is the notion that resources flow from a "periphery" of poor and underdeveloped states to a "core" of wealthy states, enriching the latter at the expense of the former.

4. SEBI is a:

(A) Statutory Body

(B) Advisory Body

(C) Constitutional Body

(D) Non-Statutory Body

Answer: A

Explanation: SEBI was a non-statutory body without any statutory power. However, in 1992, the SEBI was given additional statutory power by the Government of India through an amendment to the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992.

5. When was the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Tribes bifurcated into the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and ‘National Commission for Scheduled Tribes?

(A) 28th September 2004

(B) 28th September 2006

(C) 28th September 2005

(D) 28th September 2003

Answer: D

Explanation: The Constitution (89th Amendment) Act, 2003 was implemented on 28th September 2003.

6. Khadi and Village Industries Commission was established in:

(A) Third plan

(B) Fourth plan

(C) Second plan

(D) First plan

Answer: C

Explanation: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is a statutory body formed in April 1957 (During 2nd Five Year plan)(as per an RTI) by the Government of India, under the Act of Parliament, 'Khadi and Village Industries Commission Act of 1956'.

7. The slogan- "pure banking, nothing else" is raised by:

(A) ICICI Bank

(B) HDFC Bank

(C) SBI

(D) UTI Bank

Answer: C

Explanation: "Pure Banking, Nothing Else" - is a slogan raised by SBI - State Bank of India.

8. Blue revolution refers to the great increase in which economic activity?

(A) Fertilizers

(B) Dairy

(C) Commercial Farming

(D) Aquaculture

Answer: D

Explanation: The term blue revolution refers to the remarkable emergence of aquaculture as an important and highly productive agricultural activity. The Blue Revolution was first launched in India as the 'Nili Kranti Mission' during the 7th Five Year Plan (1985-1990).

9. The National Flood Control Programme (NFCP) for flood control in India was launched in the year:

(A) 1951

(B) 1954

(C) 1947

(D) 1960

Answer: B

Explanation: National Flood Control Programme was launched in 1954. Its main objective was to control floods by constructing flood embankments, drainage channels, raising villages and town protection works.

10. Critical minimum effort theory was designed by which of the following given economists?

(A) H.Leibenstien

(B) Rosenstein Rodan

(C) W.W.Rostow

(D) None of above

Answer: A

Explanation: Harvey Leibenstein (1922 – February 28, 1994) was a Ukrainian-born American economist. One of his most important contributions to economics was the concept of X-inefficiency and the critical minimum effort thesis in development economics.