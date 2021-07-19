HPSC Haryana Civil Services HCS 2021 Exam General Science Study Material: Check Important Topics & Questions with Answers

HPSC Haryana Civil Services HCS 2021 Exam General Science Study Material: Check Important General Science Topics & Questions with Answers for the preparation of HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam to be held on 12 th September 2021.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services HCS 2021 Exam General Science Study Material: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Prelims Examination on 12th September 2021. Prelims Exam will consist of two papers: Paper-1 & Paper-2. This exam is only for short-listing candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 Preliminary Examination (for screening only) Paper Number of Questions & Marks Duration Paper–I: General Studies (GS) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours

Remember, this exam is for the screening purpose only and the marks obtained in Preliminary Examination will not be counted towards the final selection. Both Paper 1 & 2 shall be of objective type (multiple choices) questions and each paper shall be of two hours duration. The paper will be set in English and Hindi Languages. There will be a negative marking of 0.25marks for wrong answers.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam - Important General Science Topics

Here are some important topics from the General Science Subject of the HPSC HCS 2021 Exam:

Topics Syllabus General Science Questions on General Science will cover general appreciation and understanding of science including matters of everyday observation and experience, as may be expected of a well-educated person who has not made a special study of any particular scientific discipline Biology- Important and Interesting facts about human body parts, Nutrition in Animals and Plants, Diseases and their causes like Bacteria; Physics - S.I. units, Motion, Sound, Light, Wave, Energy, Electricity; Chemistry - Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses, Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc., Chemical Change and Physical Change, Properties of Gases, Surface Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday Life; Daily Science

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam - Important Questions for General Science with Answers

Below are some important questions covering the main concepts of General Science:

1. Pigment containing and light-reflecting cells are:

(A) Leucoplasts

(B) Chloroplasts

(C) Chromatophore

(D) Chlornatoplasts

Answer: C

Explanation: The pigment-containing and light-reflecting cells, or groups of cells are known as Chromatophores. They are found in bacteria and a wide range of animals like amphibians, fishes, reptiles, etc.

2. Blue Revolution refers to the great increase in which economic activity?

(A) Fertilizers

(B) Dairy

(C) Commercial Farming

(D) Aquaculture

Answer: D

Explanation: The term blue revolution refers to the remarkable emergence of aquaculture as an important and highly productive agricultural activity. Aquaculture refers to all forms of active culturing of aquatic animals and plants, occurring in marine, brackish, or freshwaters.

3. What does the earth do on its axis?

(A) Rotates

(B) Revolves

(C) Spins

(D) Circumnavigates

Answer: C

Explanation: Every day, the Earth spins once around its axis, making sunrises and sunsets a daily feature of life on the planet.

4. A geostationary satellite is positioned at a distance of how many kilometres above mean sea level?

(A) 35,880

(B) 37,880

(C) 35,786

(D) 32,000

Answer: C

Explanation: A satellite in such an orbit is at an altitude of approximately 35,786 km (22,236 mi) above mean sea level. It maintains the same position relative to the Earth's surface.

5. What kind of endosymbiotic microorganisms are there in nitrogen-fixing bacteria?

(A) Rhizobium

(B) Procaryoctic

(C) Azotobacter

(D) Cyanobacteria

Answer: B

Explanation: Nitrogen-fixing bacteria are prokaryotic microorganisms that are capable of transforming nitrogen gas from the atmosphere into “fixed nitrogen” compounds, such as ammonia, that are usable by plants.

6. Black Cotton Soils are also known as:

(A) Regur

(B) Khadar

(C) Bhabar

(D) Bhangar

Answer: A

Explanation: The black soil is also known as Regur soil or regular soil since cotton has been the most common traditional crop in areas where they are found.

7. The three major Kharif crops grown in Haryana are:

(A) Paddy, Sugarcane, Cotton

(B) Chillies, Wheat, Jowar

(C) Bajra, Wheat, Pulses

(D) Millet, Sunflower, Mustard

Answer: A

Explanation: The major Kharif crops of Haryana are rice, jawar, bajra, maize, cotton, jute, sugarcane, sesame and groundnut.

8. The oceanic current produced by the irregularly periodic variation in winds and sea surface temperatures over the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean is known as:

(A) Humboldt Current

(B) El Nino

(C) Canary Current

(D) Agulhas Current

Answer: B

Explanation: According to researchers, El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is an irregularly periodic variation in wind and sea surface temperatures over the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean, affecting the climate of much of the tropics and subtropics.

9. A high molecular weight compound formed by combining large numbers of small molecules of low molecular weight is called:

(A) Polymer

(B) Alkali

(C) Acid

(D) Direct Eyes

Answer: A

Explanation: A high molecular weight compound formed by combining large numbers of small molecules of low molecular weight is called Polymer. A polymer is a large molecule composed of many repeated subunits, known as monomers.

10. A vector is a physical quantity that has:

(A) Mass and volume

(B) Density and Tension

(C) Inertia and Stress

(D) Magnitude and Direction

Answer: D

Explanation: Vector, in physics, is a quantity that has both magnitude and direction. It is typically represented by an arrow whose direction is the same as that of the quantity and whose length is proportional to the quantity's magnitude.