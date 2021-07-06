Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam Previous Year Papers: Download PDF for Free Here! HCS Prelims & Mains Subject-wise Question Papers

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam Previous Year Papers: Download HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Previous Year Papers PDF file for both Prelims & Mains Exam. Get Subject-wise Question Papers for free here!

Created On: Jul 6, 2021 17:32 IST
HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam Previous Year Papers: Download PDF for Free Here! HCS Prelims & Mains Subject-wise Question Papers
HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam Previous Year Papers: Download PDF for Free Here! HCS Prelims & Mains Subject-wise Question Papers

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam Previous Year Papers: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct the preliminary exam for Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Executive Branch & Other Allied Services Group-A Post Recruitment on 12th September 2021 under the Department of Chief Secretary to Government Haryana.  The HPSC HCS Prelims 2021 Exam will be conducted to shortlist candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II). For cracking HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam, aspirants need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed of solving the offline exam.

Check HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus

So, to increase your chances of clearing the HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Previous Year Papers PDF Download (Prelims & Mains)

You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers HPSC Haryana Civil Services Exam from the table given below:

Year

Previous Year Papers PDF Download

HCS (EX. BR.) 2019 Prelims Papers

General Studies

CSAT

HCS (EX. BR.) 2014 Prelims Papers

General Studies

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry

Botany

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Commerce & Accountancy

Economics

Electrical Engineering

Geography

Indian History

Law

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Physics

Political Science

Psychology

Public Administration

Sociology

Zoology

HCS (EX. BR.) 2014 Mains Papers

English & English Essay

Hindi (including Hindi Essay) in Devnagri Script

General Studies

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry

Botany

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Commerce & Accountancy

Economics

Electrical Engineering

English Literature

Geography

Hindi Literature

Indian History

Law

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Physics

Political Science

Psychology

Public Administration

Punjabi Literature

Sociology

Sanskrit Literature

Zoology

HCS (EX. BR.) 2011 MAINS EXAM

English & English Essay

Hindi (including Hindi Essay) in Devnagri Script

General Studies

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry

Botany

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Commerce & Accountancy

Economics

Electrical Engineering

English Literature

Geography

Hindi Literature

Indian History

Law

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Physics

Political Science

Psychology

Public Administration

Punjabi Literature

Sociology

Sanskrit Literature

Zoology

HCS (EX. BR.) 2009 MAINS EXAM

English & English Essay

Hindi (including Hindi Essay) in Devnagri Script

General Studies

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry

Botany

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Commerce & Accountancy

Economics

Electrical Engineering

English Literature

Geography

Hindi Literature

Indian History

Law

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Physics

Political Science

Psychology

Public Administration

Punjabi Literature

Sociology

Sanskrit Literature

Zoology

HCS (EX. BR.) 2004 MAINS EXAM

English & English Essay

Hindi (including Hindi Essay) in Devnagri Script

General Studies

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry

Botany

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Commerce & Accountancy

Economics

Electrical Engineering

English Literature

Geography

Hindi Literature

Indian History

Law

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Physics

Political Science

Psychology

Public Administration

Punjabi Literature

Sociology

Sanskrit Literature

Zoology

HCS (EX. BR.) 2003 MAINS EXAM

English & English Essay

Hindi (including Hindi Essay) in Devnagri Script

General Studies

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry

Botany

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Commerce & Accountancy

Economics

Electrical Engineering

English Literature

Geography

Hindi Literature

Indian History

Law

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Physics

Political Science

Psychology

Public Administration

Punjabi Literature

Sociology

Sanskrit Literature

Zoology

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help the candidates in understanding the new exam pattern of HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam.  Remember, the marks obtained in Preliminary Examination will not be counted towards final selection.

HPSC HCS 2021 Preliminary Examination (for screening only)

Paper

Number of Questions & Marks

Duration

Paper–I: General Studies (GS)

100 Questions & 100 Marks

2 Hours

Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT)

100 Questions & 100 Marks

2 Hours

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam will be bilingual (Hindi & English) and objective type. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th Marks (0.25) for wrong answers. Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) shall be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. Candidates 12 times the number of vacancies posted for the recruitment process will be shortlisted for the mains examination based on the Preliminary Examination result.

So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year Papers for scoring high marks in HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam. Practicing Previous Year Papers will help the candidates in avoiding silly mistakes and making guesswork that leads to negative markings.

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 6 =
Post

Comments