HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam Previous Year Papers: Download PDF for Free Here! HCS Prelims & Mains Subject-wise Question Papers

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam Previous Year Papers: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct the preliminary exam for Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Executive Branch & Other Allied Services Group-A Post Recruitment on 12th September 2021 under the Department of Chief Secretary to Government Haryana. The HPSC HCS Prelims 2021 Exam will be conducted to shortlist candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II). For cracking HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam, aspirants need to build a smart preparation strategy that must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed of solving the offline exam.

Check HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus

So, to increase your chances of clearing the HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Previous Year Papers PDF Download (Prelims & Mains)

You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers HPSC Haryana Civil Services Exam from the table given below:

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help the candidates in understanding the new exam pattern of HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam. Remember, the marks obtained in Preliminary Examination will not be counted towards final selection.

HPSC HCS 2021 Preliminary Examination (for screening only) Paper Number of Questions & Marks Duration Paper–I: General Studies (GS) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam will be bilingual (Hindi & English) and objective type. There will be a negative marking of 1/4th Marks (0.25) for wrong answers. Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) shall be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. Candidates 12 times the number of vacancies posted for the recruitment process will be shortlisted for the mains examination based on the Preliminary Examination result.

So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year Papers for scoring high marks in HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam. Practicing Previous Year Papers will help the candidates in avoiding silly mistakes and making guesswork that leads to negative markings.