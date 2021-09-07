HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims on 12th September: Check Haryana Civil Services Exam Schedule & Admit Card Guidelines

HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims on 12 th September: Check Exam Schedule and Admit Card Rules to be followed by the candidates while appearing for Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 Prelims Exam to be held by Haryana Public Service Commission on 12 th Sep 2021.

HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims on 12th September: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct Haryana Civil Services (HCS-Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Prelims Examination on 12th September 2021. The HCS Prelims Exam will consist of two papers: Paper-1 & Paper-2. This exam is only for short-listing candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 Prelims Exam Schedule

Date of Examination Paper Examination Time 12th Sep 2021 (Sunday) Paper I: General Studies (GS) 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM Note: This exam is for screening purposes only and the marks obtained in Preliminary Examination will not be counted towards the final selection. Both Paper 1 & 2 shall be of objective type (multiple choices) questions and each paper shall be of two hours duration. The paper will be set in English and Hindi Languages. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

Click here to Get UPSC 2022 Exam Calendar

HCS 2021 Exam & Admit Card Guidelines

HPSC has released important guidelines and rules for the candidates who are going to appear for Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th September 2021. Let’s look at the HPSC HCS 2021 Exam & Admit Card Guidelines in Detail:

1. Entry & Exit Time

Entry into the Examination Centre will be started at 8:30 AM in Morning Session & 01:30 PM in the Evening Session. The entry will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 9:50 AM for the Morning Session & 2:50 PM for the Evening Session. No candidate will be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after the closure of the entry.

2. Carry Photo ID Proof (Original)

The candidates are directed to bring at least one document in Original as proof of their clear Identity like Aadhar Card, Voter Card, Driving Licence, Pan Card, Passport etc. to be shown at the entry point of Examination Centre.

3. Carry Print Out of Admit Card

The candidate must bring the Admit Card to the Exam entre. Entry to the Examination Centre is strictly permissible against the Admit Card along with one Original ID Proof.

Direct Link to Download HPSC HCS 2021 Admit Card

4. Bring Blue/ Black Point Pen

The candidates are advised to bring their own Blue/ Black Ballpoint pen. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited.

5. Items Not Allowed inside the Exam Centres

Bringing of Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Tablets, Pager or any other Electronic Device etc. and having Wristwatches, any kind of Jewellery (Nose pin, Bangles, Neckless, Chain, Ring, Earring or Religious Signs etc.), Purse, Belt, Water Bottles etc. and articles such as Books, Notes & Loose Sheets, etc. in the Examination Centre is strictly prohibited. Hence, candidates are advised not to bring the above items to the Examination Centre as the safekeeping of the same cannot be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.

6. Seating Plan

The candidates are not permitted to sit on any seat other than the seat allotted to them against their Roll Numbers. Violation would have serious consequences. The candidates will not be allowed to leave their seats during the first half time of the paper even for going to the toilet.

7. Offline Exam/ OMR Sheet

The candidate should carefully read and follow the instructions printed on the OMR / Answer Sheet & Question Booklet. The candidate must write his / her Roll Number and Name & put his Thumb Impression in the space provided for the purpose on the OMR / Answer Sheet and the Question Booklet. The candidate must not write anything on the Question Booklet and OMR / Answer Sheet except for those for which space has been provided. No candidate will be permitted to leave the Examination Hall before completion of full time of the paper and till the OMR / Answer Sheet is collected by the Invigilator.

8. COVID-19 Precautionary Measures

Candidates shall follow COVID-19 norms regarding Social Distancing, Use of Mask & Personal Hygiene inside the Examination Halls as well as in the premises of the Examination Centre.

9. Scribe / Extra Time for PwBD category candidates of Haryana

An extra/compensatory time @ 20 minutes per hour will be allowed in each paper to the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (Blind and Low vision or Locomotor Disability), only on production of a Medical Certificate issued by the Medical Board constituted by the Chief Medical Officer of concerned district, and after issuing permission by the Commission in this regard. The PwBD (Blindness and Low vision) candidates who want the help of a scribe to write his/her paper will have to apply to the Commission for the permission of a scribe separately well in time i.e., at least 10 days prior to the commencement of the Examination. The candidate has to make his / her own arrangement of a scribe.