HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th Sep: Get HCS Haryana Economy & People Study Material, Important Topics & Questions with Answers

HPSC Haryana Civil Services HCS 2021 Exam Haryana Economy & People Study Material: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Prelims Examination on 12th September 2021. Prelims Exam will consist of two papers: Paper-1 & Paper-2. This exam is only for short-listing candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 Preliminary Examination (for screening only) Paper Number of Questions & Marks Duration Paper – I: General Studies (GS) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours

Remember, this exam is for screening purposes only and the marks obtained in Preliminary Examination will not be counted towards the final selection. Both Paper 1 & 2 shall be of objective type (multiple choices) questions and each paper shall be of two hours duration. The paper will be set in English and Hindi Languages. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam - Important Haryana Economy & People Topics

Here are some important topics from the Haryana Economy & People Subject of the HPSC HCS 2021 Exam:

Topics Syllabus Haryana Economy & People Social, economic, and cultural institutions and language of Haryana

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam - Important Questions for Haryana Economy & People with Answers

Below are some important questions covering the important topics of Haryana Economy & People:

1. How many Districts, Subdivisions, and Tehsils are there in Haryana?

(A) 24, 75, 95 respectively

(B) 22, 73, 93 respectively

(C) 25, 76, 95 respectively

(D) 27, 75, 95 respectively

Answer: B

Explanation: Haryana has 6 administrative divisions, 22 districts, 73 sub-divisions, 93 revenue tehsils, 50 sub-tehsils, 140 community development blocks, 154 cities and towns, 7,356 villages and 6212 villages panchayats.

2. What percentage of Haryana is officially recognized as being under forest cover?

(A) 5.5 Percent

(B) 3.53 Percent

(C) 3 Percent

(D) 4.5 Percent

Answer: B

Explanation: The State has reported the extent of recorded forest area (RFA) 1,559 sq km which is 3.53% of its geographical area (as of 2019).

3. Match the Divisions in Haryana given in Column I with two of the selected districts in each one’s jurisdiction given in Column II and select the correct answer using the options given below the columns:

Column I Column II 1 Karnal a Jind, Sirsa 2 Hisar b Panipat, Kaithal 3 Ambala c Jhajjar, Bhiwani 4 Rohtak d Kurukshetra, Yamuna Nagar

(A) 1-d,2-a,3-c, 4-b

(B) 1-a,2-c,3-b, 4-d

(C) 1-c,2-d,3-a, 4-b

(D) 1-b,2-a,3-d, 4-c

Answer: D

Explanation: Karnal- Karnal, Panipat, and Kaithal; Hisar- Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, and Sirsa; Ambala- Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Yamuna Nagar; Rohtak- Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Panipat, Rohtak, and Sonipat.

4. Where was Razia Sultan defeated and assassinated?

(A) Palwal

(B) Panipat

(C) Jhajjar

(D) Kaithal

Answer: D

Explanation: The armies of both the parties fought near Kaithal and Razia was killed on 14th October, 1240 AD and was buried at the site of her death.

5. What is the total length of metalled roads in Haryana?

(A) 26,062 kms

(B) 26,789 kms

(C) 26,051 kms

(D) 26,129 kms

Answer: B

Explanation: 26,798 Kms as of 2019-20.

6. Harsamadhan is a Centralized Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System of Haryana was launched on:

(A) 17-06-2010

(B) 18-06-2010

(C) 19-06-2011

(D) 18-06-2013

Answer: B

Explanation: Haryana on June 18 2010 became the first state in the country to have launched a web portal-based Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System.

7. Haryana State Labour Policy came into existence in:

(A) 2004

(B) 2005

(C) 2006

(D) 2007

Answer: C

Explanation: Haryana State Labour Policy 2006: ​OBJECTIVES: To facilitate the growth of the industry in Haryana by fostering harmonious industrial relations.

8. The Haryana Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Ltd. registered under Haryana Co-operative Societies Act came into existence on:

(A) April 1, 1976

(B) April 1, 1977

(C) April 1, 1978

(D) April 1, 1979

Answer: B

Explanation: The Haryana Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Ltd. registered under Haryana Co-operative Societies Act came into existence on April 1, 1977. Its authorized share capital is Rs. 4000 lacs.

9. Dairy cooperatives in Haryana works as per the following three-tier system:

1. Milk Producers Cooperative Societies at Village Level

2. Milk Producers Cooperative Societies at Block Level

3. Milk Unions at District level

4. State Dairy Federation at the state level

Match the correct answer

(A) 1, 2 and 3

(B) 2, 3 and 4

(C) 1, 3 and 4

(D) 2 and 3

Answer: C

Explanation: It has a three-tier system comprising milk Producers Societies at the village level, Milk Producers Co-operative Union at the district level, and some state dairy federations and milk unions.

10. The Haryana State Board of Technical Education has been constituted by the Government of Haryana vide:

(A) Haryana Act No. 19 of 2006

(B) Haryana Act No. 19 of 2007

(C) Haryana Act No. 19 of 2008

(D) Haryana Act No. 19 of 2009

Answer: C

Explanation: The Haryana State Board of Technical Education has been constituted by the Government of Haryana vide Haryana Act No.19 of 2008.