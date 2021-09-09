HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th September: Check Last Minute Tips to Clear Haryana Civil Services Exam

HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th September: Check last-minute tips for clearing the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 Prelims Exam to be held by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) in Offline Objective Type MCQ format.

HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam on 12th September: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Preliminary Exam for the Executive Branch to recruit candidates for the state civil services and other allied services. Cracking HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the HPSC HCS 2021 Recruitment Exam with flying colors.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 Prelims Exam

HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Prelims Exam will consist of two papers: Paper-1 & Paper-2. This exam is only for short-listing candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II):

Date of Examination Paper Examination Time 12th Sep 2021 (Sunday) Paper-I: General Studies (GS) 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM Note: This exam is for screening purposes only and the marks obtained in Preliminary Examination will not be counted towards the final selection. Both Paper 1 & 2 shall be of objective type (multiple choices) questions and each paper shall be of two hours duration. The paper will be set in English and Hindi Languages. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking HPSC HCS Prelims 2021 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics & Questions

Candidates are advised to revise the important topics of the different subjects of the HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam. Candidates can check the important topics from the links given below:

2. Practice Previous Year Papers for Accuracy & Time Management

Candidates are advised to practice previous year papers to score high marks in HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam. This will help them to achieve accuracy and good time management during the offline exam. Candidates can download the previous year papers from the link given below:

3. Maintain Your Speed

Remember that there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates are required to simply increase their score however they can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving Paper-1 & Paper-2 during the examination.

4. Don’t forget your Admit Card & Photograph ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card and Original Photo ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

Admit Cards should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre.

5. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before Examination Day. Candidates must relax and stay calm. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.