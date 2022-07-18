HPSC HCS Admit Card 2022 (Out) @hpsc.gov.in: Download From Here

HPSC HCS Admit Card 2022 has been released by Haryana Public Service Commission on its official website i.e. hpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download HPSC Admit Card Here.

HPSC HCS Admit Card 2022 Download: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021. Candidates can download HPSC HCS Admit Card from the official website i.e. hpsc.gov.in.

It is to be noted that, Hatyan Civil Service Prelims Exam will be conducted on 24 July 2022 in the state. Candidates should carry their admit cards at the exam centre.

How to Download HPSC HCS Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of HPSC - hpsc.gov.in Click on the admit card link given on the homepage ‘IMPORTANT LINKS Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of HCS (Ex. Br.) Preliminary Examination - 2021 To Be Held On 24.07.2022’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to provide your ‘Application Number’ and ‘Password’ Download Haryana Civil Service Admit Card

The exam is being conducted to fill the vacancies for HCS (Ex. Br.), DSP, ETO, District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC) ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, Asstt. Registrar Co. Op. Societies (ARCS), Asstt. Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), Block Development & Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Traffic Manager (TM), District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO) and Asstt. Employment Officer (AEO)