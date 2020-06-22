HPSC IAS 2020 Recruitment: Apply Online for Haryana Group A Non HCS Officer Exam 2020 @hpsc.gov.in, Details Here

HPSC IAS 2020 Recruitment: Haryana Public Service Commission has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Indian Administrative Service Cadre of Haryana Cadre from Non-SCS Officers. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the select list of the year 2019.

All those Class 1 Officers whose post have been declared equivalent to the post of Deputy Collector Vide Haryana Government Orders dated 11 March 2011 and who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply to the posts through the online at the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) Website.

The applications through online mode will be filled up from 20 June 2020 to 28 June 2020. Candidates can directly access HPSC IAS 2020 Online Application Link by clicking on the below link.

This is the first time, Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is going to conduct HPSC IAS 2020 Exam which will be conducted through an offline mode exam. The exam will be conducted for three hours. The HPSC IAS 2020 Exam will have two papers.i.e.paper 1 and paper 2. The exam will be set in English Language only. Interested candidates can check the eligibility conditions and other required details in this article by scrolling down. Let's have a look.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 June 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 28 June 2020

HPSC IAS 2020 Vacancy Details

Indian Administrative Services - 5 Posts

HPSC IAS 2020 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates applying for the exam must be fulfilling the eligibility criteria as follows:-

- The state government shall consider the case of a person not belonging to the state civil service but serving in connection with the affairs of the State who is of outstanding merit and ability.

- Holds a gazetted post in a substantive capacity.

- Has completed not less than 8 years of continuous service under the State Government on the first day of January of the year in which his case is being considered in any post which has been declared equivalent to the post of Deputy Collector in the State Civil Service and proposes the person for the consideration of the committee. The number of persons proposed for the consideration shall not be exceeded.

Age Limit - below 56 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for HPSC IAS 2020

All Interested Class 1 Officers can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 28 June 2020. After applying the online application, the candidates are required to download Annexure A (which will be automatically generated through the portal) and submit the same after duly filled into their parent department by 30 June 2020. The concerned department will further forward the same to the commission by 10 July 2020 after verifying the details given therein by the candidate. The recommendation must be signed by the Administrative Secretary. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinked in this article for reference.