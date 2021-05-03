HPSC Civil Service Exam and Other in May 2021 Postponed, Download Haryana PSC Notice @hpsc.gov.in

HPSC Civil Service Exam 2021 Postponed: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has postponed all the examinations scheduled to be held on 21 May, 22 May and 30 May 30 for Civil Service, Dental Surgeon, Deputy Director, Assistant Agriculture Engineer and Other Posts. The decision has been taken by the commission due to prevailing COVID - 19 situation and lockdown in the state. The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of HPSC for updates and new exam. HPSC was going to conduct following exam on the mentioned dates:

HPSC Dental Surgeon (Class II) Exam in Health Department - 22 May 2021 HPSC Senior Manager (Estate) Exam for Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana)- 22 May 2021 HPSC Deputy Director (Projects) (Group-A) Exam for Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana - 22 May 2021 HPSC Deputy Director of Agriculture and equivalent Exam in Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana - 22 May 2021 HPSC Assistant Statistician Statistical Officer/ Agriculture Statistical Officer/ Field Officer (Statistics)/ Assistant Statistical Officer/ Research Officer (Statistics) (Class-II) Exam in Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana - 22 May 2021 HPSC Malager (Utility) Exam in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (industries & Commerce Department, Haryana) - 22 May 2021 HPSC Deputy Director (Statistics) Exam in Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana - 22 May 2021 HPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer (Class-II) Exam in Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana - 22 May 2021 HPSC Manager (P&A) Exam for Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (industries & Commerce Department, Haryana - 22 May 2021 HPSC Manager Exam for Haryana State Industrial and Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana) - 22 May 2021 HPSC Deputy Director (Industrial Promotion) (Group-A) Exam for Industries & Commerce Department, Haryana - 22 May 2021 HPSC AE Exam (Agri.) (Class ll) in Haryana Seed Development Corporation HPSC Civil Service Exam 2021 - May 30, 2021

HPSC Notice reads as “It is for the general information ol all the candidates that due to the pr€vailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-l9), health consideration & lockdown restrictions, the Haryana Public Service Commission has decided to defer all the examinations scheduled for 21.05 .2021,22.05.2021 & 30.05.2021 (list enclosed). As and when the Commission decides to conduct these examinations, the infomation will be made available on the Commission's website. It will however be ensured that the candidates are given a notice of at least 15 days before rescheduling any deferred examination”