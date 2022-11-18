HPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 4476 PGT Posts @hpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Salary

HPSC Recruitment 2022: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has bumper vacancies for teachers for Post Graduate Teachers for various subjects. The registration for PGT Posts will start on 21 November 2022. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply on or before 12 December 2022.

A total of 4476 vacancies are available of which the commission has 613 vacancies for the Rest of Mewat Cadre and the remaining 3863 for the Haryana Cadre. The candidates can check the how to apply, vacancy break, qualification and other details below.

HPSC Vacancy Details

For Haryana Cadre

Subject Number of Vacancies Commerce 180 Computer Science 1633 Fine Arts 580 History 220 Maths 250 Music 80 Physical Education 680 Political Science 240 Total 3863

For Mewar Cadre

Subject Number of Vacancies Biology 60 Chemistry 38 Commerce 7 Computer Science 78 Economics 7 English 73 Fine Arts 17 Geography 1 Hindi 70 History 53 Maths 65 Home Science 1 Music 3 Physical Education 45 Physics 24 Political Science 47 Psychology 1 Sociology 2 Urdu 21 Total 613

HPSC PGT Salary

Rs. 47,600-1,51,100

Eligibility Criteria for HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Postgraduation in the concerned subject

Matric with Hindi/Sanskrit or 12th/BA/MA with Hindi as one subject.

Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) /School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET)'

Consistent good academic record.

Application Fee:

For Male candidates of General category Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana' and For Male candidates of General and all including reserved categories of other States - Rs. 1000/-

For Female of the above categories - Rs. 250/-

SC/BC-A/BC-B/ ESM categories of Haryana only and EWS - Rs. 250/-

PWD - No Fee