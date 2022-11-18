HPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 4476 PGT Posts @hpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Salary

HPSC Recruitment 2022: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has bumper vacancies for teachers for Post Graduate Teachers for various subjects. The registration for PGT Posts will start on 21 November 2022. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply on or before 12 December 2022.
A total of 4476 vacancies are available of which the commission has 613 vacancies for the Rest of Mewat Cadre and the remaining 3863 for the Haryana Cadre. The candidates can check the how to apply, vacancy break, qualification and other details below.
HPSC Vacancy Details
For Haryana Cadre
|Subject
|Number of Vacancies
|Commerce
|180
|Computer Science
|1633
|Fine Arts
|580
|History
|220
|Maths
|250
|Music
|80
|Physical Education
|680
|Political Science
|240
|Total
|3863
For Mewar Cadre
|Subject
|Number of Vacancies
|Biology
|60
|Chemistry
|38
|Commerce
|7
|Computer Science
|78
|Economics
|7
|English
|73
|Fine Arts
|17
|Geography
|1
|Hindi
|70
|History
|53
|Maths
|65
|Home Science
|1
|Music
|3
|Physical Education
|45
|Physics
|24
|Political Science
|47
|Psychology
|1
|Sociology
|2
|Urdu
|21
|Total
|613
HPSC PGT Salary
Rs. 47,600-1,51,100
Eligibility Criteria for HPSC PGT Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Postgraduation in the concerned subject
- Matric with Hindi/Sanskrit or 12th/BA/MA with Hindi as one subject.
- Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) /School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET)'
- Consistent good academic record.
Application Fee:
For Male candidates of General category Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana' and For Male candidates of General and all including reserved categories of other States - Rs. 1000/-
For Female of the above categories - Rs. 250/-
SC/BC-A/BC-B/ ESM categories of Haryana only and EWS - Rs. 250/-
PWD - No Fee