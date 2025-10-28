HPSC TO and ATO Admit Card 2025 Released at hpsc.gov.in; Direct link here

Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
By Manish Kumar
Oct 28, 2025, 16:19 IST

The Haryana Public Service Commission has released HPSC TO and ATO Admit Card 2025 at hpsc.gov.in. Download the official admit card for HPSC Training Officer (TO) and Assistant Training Officer (ATO) exams using the direct link and check exam dates guidelines and instruction details here.

HPSC TO ATO Admit Card 2025 : The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Treasury Officer & Assistant Treasury Officer (Group-B) on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam scheduled on November 02, 2025 can download the hall ticket from the official website of HPSC-https://hpsc.gov.in. A total of 35 positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the state.

Out of total 35 posts, 30 vacancies are for Assistant Treasury Officer and 05 posts are available for Treasury Officer.

HPSC TO ATO Admit Card 2025 Download 

Candidates can download the HPSC TO ATO Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials to the link. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

HPSC TO ATO Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

How To Download HPSC TO ATO Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) -http://hpsc.gov.in/
  • Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  • Click on the link - ‘ Admit card download link for Treasury Officer & Assistant Treasury Officer (Group-B), Examination' available on the home page.
  • Now provide your login credentials to the link.
  • Download and save the admit card for your future reference.

