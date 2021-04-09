Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

HPSEB Recruitment 2021 for 50 Driver Posts, Download HPSEBL Recruitment Notification @hpseb.in

HPSEB Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 50 Driver vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 9, 2021 12:01 IST
HPSEB Recruitment 2021: Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Driver against the advertisement number Advertisement No. 1/2021 on a daily wage basis. The candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts from 19 April 2021.

A total of 50 vacancies of Driver will be recruited. This is a huge opportunity for 10th pass holders. The online application process will be continued till 18 May 2021. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Advertisement No. 1/2021

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 19 April 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 18 May 2021

HPSEB Recruitment 2021  Vacancy Details

  • Driver - 50 Posts

HPSEB Recruitment 2021  Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Matric Pass or its equivalent with valid Driving License for Light/Heavy vehicles & practical experience of 2 years.

Note: The candidate must be a citizen of India and should be a Bonafide Himachali or candidates shall be eligible for appointment to Class-III posts(s), if he/she has passed Matriculation and 10+2 has passed from any school/ Institution situated within Himachal Pradesh.

HPSEB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - between 18 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download HPSEB Recruitment 2021 Notification

Online application link - to active on 19 April

Official Website

HPSEB Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The total selection process shall be notified separately

How to apply for HPSEB Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 18 May 2021. Application received through any other mode would not be accepted and would be summarily rejected.

HPSEB Recruitment 2021  Application Fee

  • General Category - Rs. 400/-
  • Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe/ Other categories -Rs.100/-

Job Summary
NotificationHPSEB Recruitment 2021 for 50 Driver Posts, Download HPSEBL Recruitment Notification @hpseb.in
Notification DateApr 9, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 18, 2021
CityShimla
StateHimachal Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
