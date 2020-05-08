HPSSC Exam 2020 for Statistical Assistant, Accounts Clerk & Field Assistant Exam Postponed, Download Office Notice @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC Exam 2020 for Statistical Assistant, Accounts Clerk & Field Asst Exam: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has postponed the written screening exam for the post of Statistical Assistant, Accounts Clerk & Field Assistant. The decision has been been taken by the commission due to nation wise lockdown and to prevent Coronavirus (COVID) -19 spread in the country.

The written screening tests for the posts of Statistical Assistant (Post code - 748), Accounts Clerk (Post code - 766) and Field Assistant (Post code - 767) was scheduled to be held on 09 May and 10 May 2020 which is now postponed till further orders

HP Staff Selection Commission will announce the news exam dates Statistical Assistant, Accounts Clerk & Field Assistant when situation gets normal.

Earlier, the commission had scheduled HPSSC Statistical Assistant exam on 29 March 2020 which was again re-scheduled on 09 May 2020. Also, HPSSC Accounts Clerk and HPSSC Field Assistant was supposed to be held on 19 April 2020 and postponed to 10 May 2020. Now, the commission has again postponed the exam due to COVID - 19 spread.

The exam for the post of Computer Operator and Jr Auditor were also postponed by the commission. Candidates can check the HPSSC Computer Operator Exam and HPSSC Jr Auditor Exam postponed details through the link below.

HPPSC Computer Operator and HPPSC Jr Auditor Exam 2020 Postponed

HPSSC had invited applications for filling up 1109 vacancies for various posts such as Staff Nurse, Steno-Typist, Jr Engineer, Computer Operator, Clerk etc.

HPSSC Exam 2020 for Statistical Assistant, Accounts Clerk & Field Asst Exam Postponed Notification PDF