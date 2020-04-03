HPSSC Conductor & Jr Auditor Exam 2020 Postponed, Download HPSSC Exam Postponed PDF @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC Conductor & Jr Auditor Exam 2020 Postponed: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has postponed the written exam date for the post of Conductor and Junior Auditor. HPPSC Written Exam is scheduled to be held on 19 April 2020 which is now postponed, due to Coronavirus (COVID) -19 spread in India, by the commission till further orders.

As per the official notice issued by HPPSC “In pursuance of the new directions of the Government issued vide Department of Health & Family Welfare order No. HFW-A-A(3)1/2020 dated 31.03.2020 to continue the restrictions imposed and the preventive measures adopted in the public interest to contain the spread of COVID-19, till 14th April, 2020, the following decisions have been taken by the Commission:- 1. The written screening tests for the posts of Conductor (Post code-762 and Jr. Auditor (Post code-759) to be held on 19.04.2020 have been postponed till further orders”

The commission will also upload HPSSC Conductor Admit Card and HPSSC Jr Auditor Admit Card, after the release of news dates, on its official website i.e. http://www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in . No Admit Card will be sent by post.

Earlier, the commission had postponed the recruitment exam which were scheduled between 29 March to 5 April 2020 for the post of Statistical Assistant, Field Assistant and Accounts Clerk.

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) had published the notification for the recruitment of various posts including Clerk, Computer Operator, Jr Auditor, Conductor, Jr Engineer, Staff Nurse, Technician and Other Posts. A total of 1109 vacancies are available out of which 568 are for the post of Conductor (Post code-762) and 15 for Junior Assistant (Post code-752).

HPSSC Conductor & Jr Auditor Exam Postponed Notice PDF