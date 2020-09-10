HPSSC HPSSSB Technician Exam Date 2020 Announced, Admit Card Soon @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC HPSSSB Technician Exam Date 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC HPSSSB) has announced the HPSSSB Technician Exam Date 2020 on its website. All those candidates who applied for HPSSSB Technician Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 35 -3/ 2019 will be soon able to download their admit cards through the official website of HPSSC.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

According to the notice released at HPSSC, HPSSSB Technician Exam 2020 will be conducted on 24 September in the morning shift. The admit cards for the same shortly be uploaded at the official website. All candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

It is notified that all candidates who applied for the aforesaid post have been admitted provisionally for the written test relying upon their undertaking submitted by them at the time of filling up of online application form, that they have applied to be completely eligible for the post as per eligibility criteria mentioned in the advertisement. If any candidate who does not fulfil the eligibility conditions, need not appear in the exam.

This recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit various posts of Technician Electrical. The Written Objective type Screening test of two hours duration will consist of 170 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of 85 marks. Each question will be of ½ marks. The skill tests wherever applicable will be of qualifying nature for those who qualify the Written Objective type Screening Test.

The written test will consist General Knowledge including General Knowledge of Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs, Everyday Science, Logic, Social Science, General English & General Hindi of Matric standard and the respective subject. All candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

Download HPSSC HPSSSB Technician Exam Date 2020 Notice