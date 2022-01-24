HQ MIRC Recruitment 2022 for Safaiwala, LDC and Other Group C Posts, Submit Application Before 12 Feb

The Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra is hiring 45 Group C Posts. Check Details Here.

HQ MIRC Recruitment 2022: The Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre (MIRC), Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, Ministry of Defence has published a notification for the recruitment of Group C Posts in the employment newspaper dated 22 January to 28 January 2022. Candidates eligible for the posts can apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022 on or before 12 February 2022.

Around 45 vacancies are available for Cook, Washerman (MTS), Safaiwala, Barber and LDC Posts.

HQ MIRC Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 12 February 2022

HQ MIRC Vacancy Details

Cook - 11 (UR-7, SC-1, OBC-2, EWS-1)

Washerman - 3 (UR-3)

Safaiwala (MTS) - 13 (UR-8, SC-1, OBC-3, EWS-1)

Barber - 7 (UR-5, SC-1, OBC-1)

LDC (HQ) - 7 (UR-5, SC-1, OBC-1)

LDC (MIR) - 4 (UR-3, OBC-1)

HQ MIRC Group C Salary:

Cook and LDC - Rs. 19900- 63200/- (Level 2 as per 7th CPC pay matrix)

Other - Rs. 18000- 56900/- (Level 1 as per 7th CPC pay matrix)

Eligibility Critria for HQ MIRC Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Cook - 10th Pass and knowledge of Indian Cooking

Washerman - 10th Passed

Safaiwala (MTS) - 10th Passed

Barber - 10th Passed

LDC - 12th Pass and Typing Speed of 35 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi on computer

HQ MIRC Group C Age Limit:

General and EWS - 18 to 25 years

OBC - 18 to 28 years

SC/ST - 18 to 30 years

Selection Process for HQ MIRC Group C Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written test and practical & skill test

How to Apply for HQ MIRC Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

Applicants must be addressed to “Adm Branch (Civil Section), HQs, MIRC, Darewadi, Solapur Road, Ahmadnagar- 414110, Maharashtra” latest by 12 February 2022.

HQ MIRC Group C Notification Download