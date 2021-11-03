HSSC Admit Card 2021 for Gram Sachiv and Patwari to Release on 18 December @hssc.gov.in, Check Exam Date Here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the date of written examination and admit card for the post of Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv on hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Admit Card 2021 for Gram Sachiv and Patwari : Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the date of written examination and admit card for the post of Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv on hssc.gov.in. As per HSSC Notification, HSSC Gram Sachiv Exam and HSSC Patwari Exam shall be conducted from 26 December to 28 December 2021. In order order to appear the conducted will be required to download HSSC Gram Sachiv Admit Card 2021 and HSSC Patwari Admit Card which shall be available from 18 December 2021 onwards on adv92019.hryssc.in/. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow the same strictly. No separate information will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through post.

The candidates who have applied for HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2021 can check the exam scheduled through the table below:

Name of the Posts Date of Exam Exam Time Patwari 26 December 2021 (Sunday) Morning Session - from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 Noon, Reporting/Entry Time 08:30 A.M. Evening Session - from 03:00 P.M. to 04:30 P.M., Reporting/Entry time 01:00 P.M. Canal Patwari 27 December 2021 (Monday) Morning Session - from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 Noon, Reporting/Entry Time 08:30 A.M. Evening Session - from 03:00 P.M. to 04:30 P.M., Reporting/Entry time 01:00 P.M. Gram Sachiv 28 December 2021 (Tuesday) Morning Session - from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 Noon, Reporting/Entry Time 08:30 A.M. Evening Session - from 03:00 P.M. to 04:30 P.M., Reporting/Entry time 01:00 P.M.

The candidates should carry 2 recent colored photo (one pasted on admit card at mark B duly attested by Gazetted Officer) and one ID Proof with photo like Driving License, Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Passport etc. at the exam Centre.

HSSC Gram Sachiv Exam Pattern

Candidates can check the no, of questions and marks below:

Total Number of Questions - 90 Questions

Total Marks - 1 hour and 30 minutes or 90 minutes

Subjects Weightage:

General awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and Concerned or Relevant Subject, as applicable - 75%

History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana - 25%



After the declaration of the result of written examination, preferences for posts will be taken from candidates shortlisted for scrutiny through website of Commission.

HSSC Recruitment is being done to fill 697 vacancies for Gram Sachiv Posts , against Advt. No. 9/2019, under Development & Panchayat Department Haryana, 1100 vacancies for Canal Patwari, against Advt. No. 08/2019, under Irrigation & Water Resources Deptt., Haryana and 530 vacancies for Patwari Posts, against Advt. No. 07/2019, Land Record Department, Haryana.

HSSC Exam Notice