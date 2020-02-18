HSSC Canal Patwari Recruitment 2020: 1100 Vacancies Notified in Haryana, Apply Online @ hssc.gov.in

HSSC Canal Patwari Recruitment 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has re-activated the online application link for the post of Canal Patwari under advertisement number 08/2019. A total of 1100 vacancies are available in Irrigation &Water Resources Department, Haryana.
Candidates can apply for HSSC Recruitment 2020 through HSSC official website www.hssc.gov.in from 17 February 2020. The online application can be filled upto 02 March 2020. However, the last date for submitting HSSC Application fee is 05 March 2020.
HSSC Canal Patwari Notification PDF
HSSC Canal Patwari Re-filled PDF
Notification Detail
Advertisement Number - 08/2019
HSSC Canal Patwari Important Dates
- Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications - 17 February 2020
- Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 02 March 2020 till 11:59 p.m
- Closing Date for Fee Submission – 05 March 2020
HSSC Canal Patwari Vacancy Details
Canal Patwari – 1100 Posts
Pay Scale:
Rs. 19900-63200
Eligibility Criteria for HSSC Canal Patwari Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Graduate or its equivalent
- Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matriculation as one of the subject or Higher Education..
Age Limit:
18-42 years
How to Apply for HSSC Canal Patwari Posts 2020
HSSC Canal Patwari Online Applications are available on HSSC official website from 17 February to 02 March 2020.
Application Fee for HSSC Jobs :
- General (Male/Female) - Rs 100/-
- General (Female of Haryana) - Rs. 50/-
- SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Male) - Rs. 25/-
- SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Female) - Rs. 13/-