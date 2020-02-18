HSSC Canal Patwari Recruitment 2020: 1100 Vacancies Notified in Haryana, Apply Online @ hssc.gov.in

HSSC Canal Patwari Recruitment 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has re-activated the online application link for the post of Canal Patwari under advertisement number 08/2019. A total of 1100 vacancies are available in Irrigation &Water Resources Department, Haryana.

Candidates can apply for HSSC Recruitment 2020 through HSSC official website www.hssc.gov.in from 17 February 2020. The online application can be filled upto 02 March 2020. However, the last date for submitting HSSC Application fee is 05 March 2020.

HSSC Canal Patwari Notification PDF

HSSC Canal Patwari Re-filled PDF

Notification Detail

Advertisement Number - 08/2019

HSSC Canal Patwari Important Dates

Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications - 17 February 2020

Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 02 March 2020 till 11:59 p.m

Closing Date for Fee Submission – 05 March 2020

HSSC Canal Patwari Vacancy Details

Canal Patwari – 1100 Posts

Pay Scale:

Rs. 19900-63200

Eligibility Criteria for HSSC Canal Patwari Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Graduate or its equivalent

Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matriculation as one of the subject or Higher Education..

Age Limit:

18-42 years

How to Apply for HSSC Canal Patwari Posts 2020

HSSC Canal Patwari Online Applications are available on HSSC official website from 17 February to 02 March 2020.

Application Fee for HSSC Jobs :