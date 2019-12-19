HSSC Clerk Result 2019: Check Result PDF & Roll Number Wise List, DV on 07 JAN

The wait is over! HSSC has finally announced the result for the post of Clerk on 18 Dec. HSSC Clerk Result PDF has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). All candidates who appear4ed in the HSSC Clerk Exam can download HSSC Clerk result from HSSC official website or directly through tyhe link given below:

HSSC Clerk Result 2019 PDF

Selected candidates will now appear for Document Verification round. HSSC Clerk DV Round will be held from 07 January 2020 and will end on 20 January 2020 at 09: AM with all original documents and self-attested copies, one ID Proof. Also, a copy of downloaded application form is required. HSSC Clerk Document Verification will be held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 5200-20200+1900 (GP) Pre revised now Functional Pay Level 2 FPL Rs 19900.

HSSC Clerk answer key was published on 11 October and the last date for submitting online objections was 15 October 2019. After analyzing the objection received, HSSC Clerk result has been announced.

HSSC Clerk exam was held in two shifts for three consecutive days on 21 September (Evening Session), 22 September (Morning and Evening Session), and 23 September (Morning and Evening Session).

How to Download HSSC Clerk Result 2019?

Go to HSSC website www.hssc.gov.in Click on ‘HSSC Clerk Result Tab’ Click on result link and a pdf will open Check your Roll Number in HSSC Clerk Merit List

Shortlisted candidates will be examined on the basis socio-economic criteria and experience as 10 Marks are allotted to socio-economic criteria and experience. Out of 10 marks , 5 marks are given to if neither the applicant nor any person from among the applicant’s family viz father, mother, spouse, brother, and Son is, was or has been a regular employee in any Department/Board/Corporation/Company/StatutoryBody/Commission/Authorityof Government of Haryana or any other State Government or Government of Indi OR if the applicant is a widow; or the first or the second child and his father had died before attaining the age of 42 years: or the first or the second child and his father had died before the applicant had attained the age of 15 years OR If the applicant belongs to such a denotified tribe (Vimukt Jatis and Tapriwas Jatis) or Nomadic tribe of the State of Haryana which is neither a Scheduled Caste nor a Backward Class.

HSSC has invited online applications for direct recruitment for4858 posts of Clerks (Group C), against advertisement number 5/2019. You can check more details on HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019 through the link below:

HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019 for 4858 Posts