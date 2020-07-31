HSSC PTI Admit Card 2020 on 14 August @hssc.gov.in, Check HSSC PTI Exam Date Here

HSSC PTI Admit Card and HSSC PTI Exam Date: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the exam date and admit card date for the post of PTI. As per HSSC Notice, HSSC PTI Exam will be held on 23 August 2020 (Sunday) from 1 PM to 2:15 PM at various districts.

In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to download the HSSC PTI Admit Card from official i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. The candidates who have applied for HSSC PTI Recruitment, can download the admit cards from the Commission Web-site from 14 August 2020 onwards.

As per HSSC Notice, “Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in SLP No. 35373 of 2013 in Civil Appeal No. 2103 of 2020 Ramjit Singh Kardam & Ors V/S Sanjeev Kumar & Ors. has passed orders dated 08.04.2020 that the commission shall conduct the entire selection process initiated by advt. no. 6/2006, cat. No. 6 i.e, holding objective type written test of 200 marks & viva-voce of 25 marks. It is notified for the information of all concerned who had earlier applied against the Commission office notice dated 15.05.2020, 26.06.2020 & 25.07.2020 for the post of PTI against Advt. No. 6/2006, Cat No. 23, that Haryana Staff Selection Commission will conduct examination on dated 23.08.2020 (Sunday) from 01:00 P.M to 02:15 P.M. at various districts for 1983 posts of PTI against Advt. No. 6/2006, Cat No. 23 in compliance of orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.”

HSSC PTI Exam Pattern

The exam will have 100 objective type multiple choice questions related to academic knowledge of the respective subject for which candidates is appearing in the test, General Knowledge, General English & Hindi upto Matric Standard. Each question will carry 2 marks

Subject No. of Questions Marks General Knowledge 40 80 General English Hindi Questions Related to Academic Knowledge 60 120 Total 100 200

The candidates are required to score a minimum 50% marks in order to qualify the test (45% marks for SC, BC and 40% marks for ESM). Interview round shall be conducted for all those candidates who qualify in the PTI Exam. The exam will be of 25 Marks. A total of 1983 posts of PTI ara available against Advt. No. 6/2006, Cat No. 23.

Download HSSC PTI Exam Notice