HSSPP Recruitment 2022 for 1076 Educational Volunteer and Special Educator Posts

Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) is hiring 1076 Educational Volunteer and Special Educator Posts. Candidates can check the details here.

HSSPP Recruitment 2022
HSSPP Recruitment 2022: Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) is hiring 797 Education Volunteers for Special Training Centres (STCs) and also 297 Special Educators under Samagra Shiksha. Candidates can apply for these posts through online mode via Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA). The last date for HSSPP Educational Volunteer Posts is 11 July 2022  while for HSSPP Special Educator is 15 July 2022.

HSSPP Education Volunteer Recruitment Notification Download 2022

HSSPP Education Volunteer Online Application Link

HSSPP Special Educator Recruitment Notification Download 2022

HSSPP Special Educator Primary Registration

HSSPP Special Educator Secondary Registration

Important Dates

  • Last Date for Educational Volunteer - 11 July 2022
  • Last Date for Special Educator - 15 July 2022

HSSPP Vacancy Details

Education Volunteer - 797

District

Tentative Number of STCs/EVs to be selected

Panchkula

51

Ambala

37

Yamunanagar

38

Kurukshetra

12

Karnal

14

Kaithal

10

Panipat

68

Sonipat

28

Hisar

69

Jind

19

Rohtak

14

Bhiwani + Charki Dadri

4

Fatehabad

30

Sirsa

16

Gurugram

92

Jhajjar

15

Rewari

13

Mahendergarh

3

Faridabad

43

Palwal

120

Nuh (Mewat)

84

Special Educator - 297

Eligibility Criteria for

Educational Qualification:

Education Volunteer - Candidates with B.ED/JBT Qualification will be eligible to apply for Education Volunteer (EV).

Selection Process for HSSPP Recruitment 2022

Education Volunteer - The selection process shall consist of an MCQ-based test to be conducted on July 18th at a center in a city chosen by the applicant.  The test will be a 60 minute long MCQ format test containing 30 questions with a value of 50 marks. All questions will be in Hindi, except for the questions that test teaching English as a subject.

How to Apply for HSSPP Recruitment 2022

Candidates can apply on the Centre for Teacher Accrediation (CENTA) website on or before the last date.

