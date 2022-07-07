HSSPP Recruitment 2022 for 1076 Educational Volunteer and Special Educator Posts

HSSPP Recruitment 2022: Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) is hiring 797 Education Volunteers for Special Training Centres (STCs) and also 297 Special Educators under Samagra Shiksha. Candidates can apply for these posts through online mode via Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA). The last date for HSSPP Educational Volunteer Posts is 11 July 2022 while for HSSPP Special Educator is 15 July 2022.
Important Dates
- Last Date for Educational Volunteer - 11 July 2022
- Last Date for Special Educator - 15 July 2022
HSSPP Vacancy Details
Education Volunteer - 797
|
District
|
Tentative Number of STCs/EVs to be selected
|
Panchkula
|
51
|
Ambala
|
37
|
Yamunanagar
|
38
|
Kurukshetra
|
12
|
Karnal
|
14
|
Kaithal
|
10
|
Panipat
|
68
|
Sonipat
|
28
|
Hisar
|
69
|
Jind
|
19
|
Rohtak
|
14
|
Bhiwani + Charki Dadri
|
4
|
Fatehabad
|
30
|
Sirsa
|
16
|
Gurugram
|
92
|
Jhajjar
|
15
|
Rewari
|
13
|
Mahendergarh
|
3
|
Faridabad
|
43
|
Palwal
|
120
|
Nuh (Mewat)
|
84
Special Educator - 297
Eligibility Criteria for
Educational Qualification:
Education Volunteer - Candidates with B.ED/JBT Qualification will be eligible to apply for Education Volunteer (EV).
Selection Process for HSSPP Recruitment 2022
Education Volunteer - The selection process shall consist of an MCQ-based test to be conducted on July 18th at a center in a city chosen by the applicant. The test will be a 60 minute long MCQ format test containing 30 questions with a value of 50 marks. All questions will be in Hindi, except for the questions that test teaching English as a subject.
How to Apply for HSSPP Recruitment 2022
Candidates can apply on the Centre for Teacher Accrediation (CENTA) website on or before the last date.