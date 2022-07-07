HSSPP Recruitment 2022 for 1076 Educational Volunteer and Special Educator Posts

Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) is hiring 1076 Educational Volunteer and Special Educator Posts. Candidates can check the details here.

HSSPP Recruitment 2022: Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) is hiring 797 Education Volunteers for Special Training Centres (STCs) and also 297 Special Educators under Samagra Shiksha. Candidates can apply for these posts through online mode via Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA). The last date for HSSPP Educational Volunteer Posts is 11 July 2022 while for HSSPP Special Educator is 15 July 2022.

Important Dates

Last Date for Educational Volunteer - 11 July 2022

Last Date for Special Educator - 15 July 2022

HSSPP Vacancy Details

Education Volunteer - 797

District Tentative Number of STCs/EVs to be selected Panchkula 51 Ambala 37 Yamunanagar 38 Kurukshetra 12 Karnal 14 Kaithal 10 Panipat 68 Sonipat 28 Hisar 69 Jind 19 Rohtak 14 Bhiwani + Charki Dadri 4 Fatehabad 30 Sirsa 16 Gurugram 92 Jhajjar 15 Rewari 13 Mahendergarh 3 Faridabad 43 Palwal 120 Nuh (Mewat) 84

Special Educator - 297

Eligibility Criteria for

Educational Qualification:

Education Volunteer - Candidates with B.ED/JBT Qualification will be eligible to apply for Education Volunteer (EV).



Selection Process for HSSPP Recruitment 2022

Education Volunteer - The selection process shall consist of an MCQ-based test to be conducted on July 18th at a center in a city chosen by the applicant. The test will be a 60 minute long MCQ format test containing 30 questions with a value of 50 marks. All questions will be in Hindi, except for the questions that test teaching English as a subject.

How to Apply for HSSPP Recruitment 2022

Candidates can apply on the Centre for Teacher Accrediation (CENTA) website on or before the last date.