HTET 2020 Exam Date announced: BSEH to conduct Haryana TET exam on 21 & 22 November

Haryana Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) is most expected to conduct the HTET 2020 exam in November month. As per the source, the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 exam will be held on 21 and 22 November 2020. However, BSEH has not made any official announcement yet, candidates should frequently visit the official website to get latest updates on the HTET Exam schedule of this year. The exam will be held in different shifts for 3 levels - Primary Teacher (HTET Level 1), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT - Level 2), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT - Level 3). Candidates who successfully qualify the HTET exam get eligible for the recruitment as PGT/TGT or Primary teacher in Haryana schools.

HTET is one of the compulsory eligibility criteria for teacher recruitment process conducted to fill vacancies in Haryana schools. Candidates who are declared passed in the Haryana TET exam are awarded with the HTET Certificate, which is now valid for 7 years. Through this certificate, candidates gain eligibility to apply for teacher recruitment process. However, getting HTET Certificate 2020 does not imply that a candidate is fit for appointment. He or she has to go through the entire recruitment process to seek appointment.

Details of HTET 2020 Exam

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted in three levels, level 1 is for candidates who want to teach Classes I - V, Level 2 is for Class VI-VIII teachers and Level 3 is for PGT Lecturer. Have a look at details:

Exam Name Category Classes Level 3 (Paper III) PGT- Lecturer - Level 2 (Paper-II) TGT- Teacher Class VI-VIII Level 1 (Paper I) Primary Teacher Class I – V

Watch this space for more updates on HTET Exam.