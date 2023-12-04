HTET Cut Off 2024: Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

HTET Cut Off 2023: The Board of School Education, Haryana, conducted the HTET 2023 exam on December 2 and 3, 2023. BSEH conducts the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) to determine the eligibility of candidates for Primary Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) positions in schools affiliated with the Haryana Government. The HTET Cut Off 2023 will be released separately for all categories on the official website. Candidates scoring more than or equal to the HTET cut off marks will be issued with the HTET qualifying certificate. However, they must fulfil all eligibility requirements according to service rules to qualify for recruitment as teachers at their respective levels in Government schools of Haryana. In this article, we have shared the HTET expected cut off and minimum qualifying marks for the reference of the interested candidates.

HTET Cut Off 2023 Haryana Board of School Education releases the cut off marks to shortlist eligible candidates for the next round. Those who score more than or equivalent to the cut off marks and minimum marks will be issued with the HTET qualifying certificate. The Haryana TET cut off is likely to be released in January 2024. However, no official confirmation has been made by the board. We will notify you once the board issues the cut off marks on its website.

HTET Previous Year Question Paper HTET Expected Cut Off 2023-24 Checking the expected cut off marks will give you a rough idea of your qualifying chances in the exam. Based on the feedback received from the test takers, we have compiled the HTET expected cut off marks for all the categories in the table below.

Categories Cut Off marks For All Categories 90 Scheduled Castes and Differently Abled/Physically Challenged of Haryana Domicile 82 Scheduled Castes and Differently Abled/Physically Challenged of Other States 90 Factors Affecting HTET Cut Off Marks The exam conducting authority determines the HTET cut off based on various factors like number of vacancies, previous year cut off trends, difficulty level of the exam and candidates’ performance.

Number of Test-takers: If there are less number of candidates, the cut-off marks will also decrease and vice-versa.

If there are less number of candidates, the cut-off marks will also decrease and vice-versa. Vacancies: The total number of vacancies plays a vital role in deciding the HTET cut off marks. If there are more number of HTET vacancies, the cut-off marks will also be high and vice-versa.

The total number of vacancies plays a vital role in deciding the HTET cut off marks. If there are more number of HTET vacancies, the cut-off marks will also be high and vice-versa. Difficulty level: The difficulty level of questions in the written exam also influences the cut off marks. If the exam’s difficulty level is moderate, the cut-off marks will also increase, and vice-versa.

The difficulty level of questions in the written exam also influences the cut off marks. If the exam's difficulty level is moderate, the cut-off marks will also increase, and vice-versa. Candidates' Performance: The marks obtained in the exam affect the cut-off marks. If the majority number of candidates obtain high marks in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high. How to Download HTET Cut Off 2023? The board releases the official HTET cut off pdf and the result one month after the conclusion of the exam. Those who appeared for the exam or planning to appear for the exam in the next recruitment can also check the cutoff marks to review the variation in past trends and rebuild their preparation techniques accordingly. Follow the steps shared below to download the HTET cut off marks with ease. Step 1: Go to the official HTET website Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HTET result and cut-off marks link. Step 3: The cut off will appear on the desktop/screen. Step 4: Download it and take a printout for future reference.