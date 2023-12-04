Quick Links

HTET Cut Off 2024: Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks

HTET 2024 Cut Off: The Board of School Education, Haryana, will declare the HTET cut off marks along with the result. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks to determine the eligibility of candidates for Primary Teacher, PGT, and TGT at the state level. Check the HTET minimum qualifying marks for all categories here.

Meenu Solanki
By Meenu Solanki
Dec 4, 2023, 17:37 IST
Find out HTET Minimum Qualifying Marks & Expected Cut Off for all categories here.
Find out HTET Minimum Qualifying Marks & Expected Cut Off for all categories here.

HTET Cut Off 2023: The Board of School Education, Haryana, conducted the HTET 2023 exam on December 2 and 3, 2023. BSEH conducts the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) to determine the eligibility of candidates for Primary Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) positions in schools affiliated with the Haryana Government. The HTET Cut Off 2023 will be released separately for all categories on the official website.

Candidates scoring more than or equal to the HTET cut off marks will be issued with the HTET qualifying certificate. However, they must fulfil all eligibility requirements according to service rules to qualify for recruitment as teachers at their respective levels in Government schools of Haryana.

In this article, we have shared the HTET expected cut off and minimum qualifying marks for the reference of the interested candidates.

HTET Cut Off 2023

Haryana Board of School Education releases the cut off marks to shortlist eligible candidates for the next round. Those who score more than or equivalent to the cut off marks and minimum marks will be issued with the HTET qualifying certificate. The Haryana TET cut off is likely to be released in January 2024. However, no official confirmation has been made by the board. We will notify you once the board issues the cut off marks on its website.

Also, read:

HTET Expected Cut Off 2023-24

Checking the expected cut off marks will give you a rough idea of your qualifying chances in the exam. Based on the feedback received from the test takers, we have compiled the HTET expected cut off marks for all the categories in the table below.

Categories

Cut Off marks

For All Categories

90

Scheduled Castes and Differently Abled/Physically Challenged of Haryana Domicile

82

Scheduled Castes and Differently Abled/Physically Challenged of Other States

90

Factors Affecting HTET Cut Off Marks

The exam conducting authority determines the HTET cut off based on various factors like number of vacancies, previous year cut off trends, difficulty level of the exam and candidates’ performance.

  • Number of Test-takers: If there are less number of candidates, the cut-off marks will also decrease and vice-versa.
  • Vacancies: The total number of vacancies plays a vital role in deciding the HTET cut off marks. If there are more number of HTET vacancies, the cut-off marks will also be high and vice-versa.
  • Difficulty level: The difficulty level of questions in the written exam also influences the cut off marks. If the exam’s difficulty level is moderate, the cut-off marks will also increase, and vice-versa.
  • Candidates’ Performance: The marks obtained in the exam affect the cut-off marks. If the majority number of candidates obtain high marks in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

How to Download HTET Cut Off 2023?

The board releases the official HTET cut off pdf and the result one month after the conclusion of the exam. Those who appeared for the exam or planning to appear for the exam in the next recruitment can also check the cutoff marks to review the variation in past trends and rebuild their preparation techniques accordingly. Follow the steps shared below to download the HTET cut off marks with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official HTET website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HTET result and cut-off marks link.

Step 3: The cut off will appear on the desktop/screen.

Step 4: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Also, read:

Haryana TET Minimum Qualifying Marks

HTET is the minimum mark candidates must obtain to get the HTET qualifying certificate. The minimum qualifying marks vary according to the category. Moreover, the validity period for the HTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be seven years from the issuance date for all levels. There are no restrictions on the number of attempts a candidate can take to appear for the exam. Take a look at the HTET Minimum Qualifying Marks for all categories in the table below.

HTET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

Categories

Minimum Qualifying Marks

For All Categories

60% (90 Marks)

Scheduled Castes and Differently Abled/Physically Challenged of Haryana Domicile

55% (82 Marks)

Scheduled Castes and Differently Abled/Physically Challenged of Other States

60% (90 Marks)

HTET Exam 2023 Overview

HTET exam has already been conducted on December 2 and 3, 2023. Check the major overview of the Haryana Teacher exam tabulated below for reference.

HTET Exam Highlights

Exam Conducting Body

Board of School Education, Haryana

Exam Name

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)

Purpose

Eligibility Test for Primary Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)

Exam Level

State Level

Frequency

Once a Year

Exam Mode

Offline

HTET Exam Date 2023

December 2, and 3, 2023

HTET category wise Cut Off

January 2024 (Tentative)

Job Location

Haryana

Get here latest School, CBSE and Government Jobs notification in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari and Sarkari Result. Download the Jagran Josh Sarkari Naukri App.

FAQs

  • What factors determine the HTET cutoff?
    +
    Some of the factors determining HTET cutoff marks are the number of test-takers, availability of vacancies, difficulty level, candidate’s performance, etc.
  • How to check the HTET Cut Off 2023-24?
    +
    Aspirants can download the HTET cut off marks on the official portal of HTET or click on the direct link above. They can also check the HTET expected cut off & minimum qualifying marks above.
  • What is the HTET Cut Off?
    +
    The Board of School Education, Haryana, declares the HTET cut off for all the categories. Candidates scoring more than or equal to the HTET cut off marks will be issued with the HTET qualifying certificate.

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept