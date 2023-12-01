HTET Exam 2023: Exam Day Guidelines, Admit Card Login Link

HTET 2023 Exam Day Instructions: The Board of Education, Haryana is all set to conduct the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, HTET 2023 on December 02 & 03. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check the admit card link and other exam-day guidelines here. It will be held in two shifts: 10 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The admit card for the same has already been released. Successfully registered candidates can download their HTET admit card 2023 by entering their application number, and date of birth on the official website.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct HTET admit card 2023 link provided below and follow the step-by-step process mentioned here to download their hall tickets.