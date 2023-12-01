HTET Exam 2023: Exam Day Guidelines, Admit Card Login Link

HTET 2023 Exam Day Instructions: The Board of Education, Haryana is all set to conduct the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, HTET 2023 on December 02 & 03. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check the admit card link and other exam-day guidelines here. It will be held in two shifts: 10 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The admit card for the same has already been released. Successfully registered candidates can download their HTET admit card 2023 by entering their application number, and date of birth on the official website.
Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct HTET admit card 2023 link provided below and follow the step-by-step process mentioned here to download their hall tickets.
Direct Link:HTET 2023 Admit Card
How to Download HTET 2023 Admit Card?
Step 1: Visit the official website at htet2023.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ option available under ‘Download Admit card for HTET- 2023’. Enter your login credentials.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage. Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your HTET admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.
HTET 2023 Exam Day Guidelines
In order to enter the examination centres, candidates must abide by certain guidelines. Listed below are the exam day instructions that one must follow to avoid any hassle.
- Candidates must carry their admit card to the examination hall as no candidates will be permitted to enter the examination hall without showing the hall ticket and government-approved ID card.
- Applicants must arrive at the exam venue an hour before the commencement of the HTET 2023 exam.
- Digital items or gadgets are not allowed inside the examination hall. If any candidate is found carrying any digital gadget or stationery item, they will be disqualified from the exam.
- Carry one original photo identity card for verification purposes.
- Don’t wear ornaments like bangles, bracelets, rings etc.