HTET Admit Card 2023: Expected Date, Shift Timings and Steps to Download at haryanatet.com

HTET Admit Card 2023 is expected to be released in the fourth week of November 2023. Candidates who are planning to appear for the Haryana TET exam, scheduled to be held on December 2 & 3, can download their hall tickets from the official website at haryanatet.in.

HTET Admit Card 2023: The Board of Education, Haryana is all set to release the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test or HTET 2023 admit card soon. The board will release the Haryana TET admit card 2023 on its official website at haryanatet.in. According to the schedule, HTET exam will be conducted on December 02 & 03. The admit card for the same is expected to be released in the fourth week of November 2023. However, the officials have not confirmed the HTET admit card 2023 release date.

Prospective candidates can download their hall tickets by using their application number and date of birth. Subsequently, candidates must check the details mentioned on the admit card to avoid any last-minute trouble.

HTET Admit Card 2023

The Board of Education, Haryana will conduct the Haryana TET exam on December 02 & 03 in offline mode in different districts of Haryana. Candidates who aspire to become teachers in government schools can download their HTET admit card 2023 by logging into the examination portal - haryanatet.in or by clicking the direct link provided below. The candidates must download their HTET 2023 admit card much before the exam date to avoid last-minute rush or technical glitches.

Haryana Teacher Admit Card 2023 Release Date

HTET admit card is expected to be released 7 days before the exam date. Aspirants are advised to download their hall ticket and carry it to the examination hall in order to appear for the exam. Without it, they will be prohibited from entering the examination hall.

HTET Admit Card 2023 Release Date Events Important Dates Notification released on October 30 Registration dates October 30 to November 11 Application correction window November 12 & 13 HTET Admit Card 2023 Date (Tentative) Fourth week of November 2023 HTET Exam Date 2023 December 02 & 03

How to Download HTET 2023 Admit Card?

Once released, candidates can download the HTET admit card by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the login portal at haryanatet.in or click on the direct link provided here.

Step 2: Click on the HTET admit card 2023 download link and it will redirect you to the login page.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password.

Step 4: Your HTET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout to carry it on the exam day.

HTET 2023 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

It is important to verify the details mentioned on the HTET admit card once you have downloaded it. The important details that you must check are listed below:

Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Exam Centre Address

Exam City

Exam Date & Time

Candidate’s Photograph

Candidate’s Signature

HTET Exam Date & Shift Timings

The officials conduct the HTET exam to shortlist eligible candidates for PRT, TGT and PGT posts. It is scheduled to be held on December 02 & 03 in two shifts: 10 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Check the complete exam schedule of HTET 2023 in the table below.