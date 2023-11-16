HTET Eligibility 2023: TGT, PRT & PGT Age Limit, Qualification and Attempts

HTET Eligibility 2023 is released by the Haryana Education Board in its official notification. Graduates with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test. Check out the detailed HTET eligibility criteria for Primary Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers and Postgraduate Teachers here.

HTET Eligibility 2023: Satisfying the eligibility criteria of HTET 2023 is crucial in order to apply for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test. If an aspirant fails to fulfil any of the HTET Eligibility criteria, they will be prohibited from entering the examination hall. The norms are set by the Haryana Education Board.

HTET Eligibility 2023 includes 3 parameters which are Nationality, Age limit and Educational Qualifications. The Haryana Education Board prescribes HTET Eligibility Criteria in its official notification and candidates need to fulfil all the norms set by the conducting body before applying for the exam. In this article, we have discussed HTET Eligibility for PRT, TGT and PGT posts.

HTET Eligibility 2023: What is Haryana Teacher Eligibility?

The officials released the HTET Notification on October 30 on its official website, bseh.org.in. Along with it, the commission also activated the apply online link. Candidates who wish to start their teaching career in PRT, TGT and PGT posts must check the required eligibility criteria for the HTET exam 2023 before applying online.

Those who passed class 12th with at least 50% marks and a 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) are eligible to apply for the Haryana Primary Teacher post. Additionally, they must fall within the HTET age limit bracket. Candidates must note that the eligibility criteria differ for PRT, TGT and PGT posts.

HTET Age Limit 2023

In order to apply for the Haryana Teacher exam, candidates must be at least 18 years of age and not older than 38 years on the day of the exam. As long as candidates are between the age limit of 18 to 38 years and meet the necessary qualifications, they are eligible to apply for the exam.

Also, read:

HTET Qualifications

As we have mentioned, the educational qualification depends on the post that you are applying for. You can check the post-wise HTET Educational Qualifications below.

HTET Educational Qualification for Primary Teacher

Aspirants must have passed the senior secondary examination with at least 45% marks and a two-year diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed.) or a four-year bachelor’s degree in education (B.Ed.) from a recognized university/college/institute, or they can have either of the following qualifications:

Class 12th with at least 50% marks along with 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Candidates who are in final year can also apply.

Class 12th with at least 45% marks with 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Cleared senior secondary with a minimum of 50% marks along with 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed).

Senior secondary degree (or equivalent degree) with a minimum of 50% marks along with 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

Bachelor's degree with 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

HTET Eligibility for TGT

Those who want to become Trained Graduate Teachers must have completed B.A./B.Sc./B.Com in the concerned subject with a minimum of 50% marks. Check out the subject-wise HTET TGT Eligibility in the table below.

Subjects Educational Qualification requirement TGT Social Studies B.A./B.Com and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

B.A./B.Com with atleast 50% marks along with 2 years Bachelor in Education conferring with the NCTE.

B.A./B.Com with a minimum of 45% marks along with 2-years B.Ed.

Class 12th with a minimum of 50% marks and 4 Years B. El. Ed

Class 12th with a minimum of 50% marks and 4-year BA/B.Com Ed

B.A./B.Com with at least 50% marks and 2 years Bachelor in Special Education TGT Mathematics B.A./B.Sc./B.Com in Mathematics with a minimum of 50% marks in and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/B.Ed.

B.A./B.Sc./B.Com with a minimum 45% marks and 50% marks in Mathematics (as an elective subject) along with 2-year B.Ed.

Class 12th with a minimum of 50% marks and 4-year B. El. Ed/ B.A./B.Sc/B.Com Ed. or B.A Ed./B.Sc. Ed./B.Com. Ed.

50% marks in B.A./B.Sc./B.Com as well as in Maths (as elective subject) and 2-year B.Ed. TGT Science Bachelor of Science along with 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

A minimum of 50% marks in Bachelor of Science along with 2 years B.Ed.

At least 45% marks in B.Sc. and 2 years B.Ed.

Minimum 50% marks in Senior Secondary along with 4-year degree in B. El. Ed

Class 12th with a minimum of 50% marks and 4-year B.Sc. Ed.

At least 50% marks in B.Sc. along with 1-year B.Ed. in Special Education

HTET Eligibility 2023 PGT

To become a Post-graduate Teacher in a government school, candidates must possess a postgraduate degree in the concerned subject with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized university. In addition to this, they must have completed a Bachelor in Education from a reputed college or institute.

HTET Number of Attempts

As per the Haryana Education Board, there is no restriction on the number of attempts for the HTET exam. Candidates can take their shots as many times as they want. We will notify you if any restrictions are imposed on the HTET number of attempts.