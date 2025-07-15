Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
HTET Exam Date 2025 Released for PRT, PGT and TGT Posts, Check Haryana TET Shift Timings

HTET Exam Date 2025 for PRT, TGT, and PGT is released. The HTET exam is scheduled for 30th and 31st July 2025 in two shifts. Check the complete exam schedule, shift timings, exam pattern and marking scheme here. 

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 15, 2025, 17:29 IST
HTET Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Level-Wise Schedule, Shift Timings and Key Guidelines

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the official exam date for HTET 2025 on its website, bseh.org.in. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in government schools across the state. As per the official notice, the exam will take place on 30th and 31st July 2025 at designated centres across Haryana. It will be conducted in two shifts — morning shift from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and evening shift from 03:00 PM to 05:30 PM. The admit card is expected to be released 5 to 10 days before the exam date and must be carried to the exam centre as entry will be denied without it. Candidates can check the complete exam schedule, shift timings, and important instructions below.

HTET Exam Date 2025 Out

The HTET 2025 exam will be conducted on July 30 and 31 in two shifts for different levels. This eligibility test is held for recruitment to teaching posts at three levels: Primary Teacher (Level 1), Trained Graduate Teacher (Level 2), and Post Graduate Teacher (Level 3). Aspirants are advised to carefully check their exam level, date, and shift mentioned on their admit card before proceeding to the examination centre.

HTET Exam Date ScheduleDate

HTET Exam Schedule

HTET 2025 exam for PRT, PGT, and TGT posts is tentatively scheduled to be held on 30th and 31st July 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — morning and evening. Candidates are advised to reach the exam venue at least an hour before the shift timing to complete the verification and frisking process smoothly.

Exam Level

Exam Date

Exam Time

Level 3 (PGT)

30th-31st July 2025

Second Shift: 03:00 PM to 05:30 PM

Level 2 (TGT)

30th-31st July 2025

First Shift: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Level 1 (PRT)

30th-31st July 2025

Second Shift: 03:00 PM to 05:30 PM

Also, check:

What is HTET Exam Pattern?

The HTET 2025 exam will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode for all levels. The paper will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each level of the exam will carry a total of 150 questions for 150 marks, with no negative marking for incorrect answers. The paper will cover topics from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language (Hindi & English), Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and General Awareness.

Sections

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (Hindi)

15

15

Language II (English)

15

15

Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, GK

30

30

Subject-Specific Topics

60

60

Total

150

150

