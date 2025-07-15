The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the official exam date for HTET 2025 on its website, bseh.org.in. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in government schools across the state. As per the official notice, the exam will take place on 30th and 31st July 2025 at designated centres across Haryana. It will be conducted in two shifts — morning shift from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and evening shift from 03:00 PM to 05:30 PM. The admit card is expected to be released 5 to 10 days before the exam date and must be carried to the exam centre as entry will be denied without it. Candidates can check the complete exam schedule, shift timings, and important instructions below.

HTET Exam Date 2025 Out

The HTET 2025 exam will be conducted on July 30 and 31 in two shifts for different levels. This eligibility test is held for recruitment to teaching posts at three levels: Primary Teacher (Level 1), Trained Graduate Teacher (Level 2), and Post Graduate Teacher (Level 3). Aspirants are advised to carefully check their exam level, date, and shift mentioned on their admit card before proceeding to the examination centre.