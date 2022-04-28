HURL Executive Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 179 Chief Manager, Manager, & Other Posts

HURL Executive Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Executive (Chief Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, Officer, Engineer, Company Secretary) on its website. Candidates holding the required qualifications, the experience can submit applications latest by 11 May 2022.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 11 May 2022
HURL Executive Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|S.No
|Post Name
|Total
|01
|Chief Manager
|14
|02
|Manager
|36
|03
|Assistant Manager
|57
|04
|Officer
|29
|05
|Engineer
|42
|06
|Company Secretary
|01
HURL Executive Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Cheif Manager - B.Sc/ M.Sc (Agriculture)/ MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM (Relevant Discipline)
- Manager - Candidate must have Degree/ MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM (Relevant Discipline) from a recognized University.
- Assistant Manager/Officer - Candidate must have B.Sc/ M.Sc (Agriculture)/ MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM from a recognized University.
- Engineer - Candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in the related subject from a recognized University.
- Company Secretary - Candidate must have a Degree in Law from a recognized University.
HURL Executive Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Cheif Manager - 45 years
- Manager - 40 years
- Assistant Manager/Officer - 35 years
- Engineer - 30 years
- Company Secretary - 45 years
HURL Executive Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of Marketing Officers will be on the basis of Computer based test, Group Discussion & Personal interview. Selection for all other positions requiring experience will be through a Personal interview. The Personal Interview may be conducted through video conferencing/ online mode.
Download HURL Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF
HURL Executive Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply online in the registration format available in the Career Section of HURL website, www.hurl.net.in. The last date of application submission is 11 May 2022.