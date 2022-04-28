HURL Executive Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 179 Chief Manager, Manager, & Other Posts

HURL Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on https://hurl.onlineexamsoftware.in/. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

HURL Executive Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Executive (Chief Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, Officer, Engineer, Company Secretary) on its website. Candidates holding the required qualifications, the experience can submit applications latest by 11 May 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 11 May 2022

HURL Executive Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

S.No Post Name Total 01 Chief Manager 14 02 Manager 36 03 Assistant Manager 57 04 Officer 29 05 Engineer 42 06 Company Secretary 01

HURL Executive Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Cheif Manager - B.Sc/ M.Sc (Agriculture)/ MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM (Relevant Discipline)

Manager - Candidate must have Degree/ MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM (Relevant Discipline) from a recognized University.

Assistant Manager/Officer - Candidate must have B.Sc/ M.Sc (Agriculture)/ MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM from a recognized University.

Engineer - Candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in the related subject from a recognized University.

Company Secretary - Candidate must have a Degree in Law from a recognized University.

HURL Executive Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Cheif Manager - 45 years

Manager - 40 years

Assistant Manager/Officer - 35 years

Engineer - 30 years

Company Secretary - 45 years

HURL Executive Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of Marketing Officers will be on the basis of Computer based test, Group Discussion & Personal interview. Selection for all other positions requiring experience will be through a Personal interview. The Personal Interview may be conducted through video conferencing/ online mode.

Download HURL Executive Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

HURL Executive Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply online in the registration format available in the Career Section of HURL website, www.hurl.net.in. The last date of application submission is 11 May 2022.