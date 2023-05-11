HVF Avadi Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 168 Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

HVF Avadi has invited online applications for the 168 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check HVF Avadi Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HVF Avadi Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi has invited online applications for the 168 Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from May 15 to June 14, 2023.

Candidates should have requisite educational qualifications including Madhyamik (Class X std or equivalent) /ITI in relevant trade with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification to apply for these posts.

Notification Details HVF Avadi Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

Advt No.: 23-01/HVFTS/58

Important Date HVF Avadi Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

You can apply for these posts from May 15 to June 14, 2023.

Vacancy Details HVF Avadi Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Trade Number of Posts Fitter (G) – Non ITI 32 Machinist – Non ITI 36 Welder (G&E) – Non ITI 24 Electrician – EX ITI 10 Machinist – EX ITI 38 Welder (G&E) – EX ITI 28



Eligibility Criteria HVF Avadi Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Apprentice

(Non-ITI): Candidates should have passed Madhyamik Class X or equivalent with minimum 50 % marks as per criteria of the board.

ITI: Should have passed relevant trade test from any institute recognized by NCVT or SCVT or any other authority specified through Gazette notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship/Ministry of Labor and Employment with duration as per the notification given on official website.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Selection Procedure HVF Avadi Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Selection will be done on the basis of merit list which will be prepared separately for NON-ITI

and the EX-ITI category. The merit list for NON-ITI category will be prepared on the basis of overall percentage of marks in Madhyamik or matriculation (Class X standard or equivalent) and for NON-ITI category, common merit list will be prepared and the trades will be allotted on Merit-cum-choice basis after selection / joining.

You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.

HVF Avadi Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply HVF Avadi Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to download the application form through the official website www.avnl.co.in and apply online for these posts from May 15 to June 14, 2023.