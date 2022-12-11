IAF Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23: Check Details Here

IAF Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23: Indian Air Force is looking to recruit 108 Apprentices for various trades. Candidates can check the details here.

IAF Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force will recruit students for the post of Apprentice for a total of 108 vacancies. Candidates interested in IAF Apprentice Registration are to start on 19 December 2022. The last date of registration of 05 January 2023 at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Candidates can apply for Machinist, Sheel Metal, Welder, Mechanic Radio Radar Aircraft or Electronic Mechanic, Carpenter, Electrician Aircraft, Fitter/MechanicMachine Tool Maintenace trades.

IAF Apprentice Notification Download

IAF Apprentice Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 19 December 2022

Last Date of Application - 05 January 2023

IAF Apprentice Exam Date - 26 February 2023-01 March 2023

IAF Apprentice Result Date - 03 March 2023

IAF Apprentice Course Date - 03 April 2023

IAF Apprentice Vacancy Details

Trade Vacancy Machinist 3 Sheet Metal 15 Welder 4 Mechanic Radio Radar Aircraft or Electronic Mechanic 13 Carpenter 2 Electrician Aircraft 33 Fitter/MechanicMachine Tool Maintenace 38

Eligibility Criteria for IAF Apprentice

Educational Qualification:

10 th Class Passed

Class Passed Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent mark sheet or ITI Certificate

Passport size recent color photograph of size not larger than 50KB in front protrait with light background

Candidate’s signature image

IAF Apprentice Selection Process

The selection for engagement of the apprentice will be based on merit taking into consideration the class 10th/12th/ITI marks and marks scored in the practical exam.

IAF Apprentice Salary

Rs. 8855 per month

How to Apply for IAF Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

Applications will be filled out online by the candidates on the official website i.e. apprenticeshipindia.gov.in