IAF Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23: Check Details Here

IAF Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force will recruit students for the post of Apprentice for a total of 108 vacancies. Candidates interested in IAF Apprentice Registration are to start on 19 December 2022. The last date of registration of 05 January 2023 at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
Candidates can apply for Machinist, Sheel Metal, Welder, Mechanic Radio Radar Aircraft or Electronic Mechanic, Carpenter, Electrician Aircraft, Fitter/MechanicMachine Tool Maintenace trades.
IAF Apprentice Notification Download
IAF Apprentice Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 19 December 2022
- Last Date of Application - 05 January 2023
- IAF Apprentice Exam Date - 26 February 2023-01 March 2023
- IAF Apprentice Result Date - 03 March 2023
- IAF Apprentice Course Date - 03 April 2023
IAF Apprentice Vacancy Details
|Trade
|Vacancy
|Machinist
|3
|Sheet Metal
|15
|Welder
|4
|
Mechanic Radio
Radar Aircraft or
Electronic Mechanic
|13
|
Carpenter
|2
|
Electrician Aircraft
|33
|
Fitter/MechanicMachine Tool Maintenace
|38
Eligibility Criteria for IAF Apprentice
Educational Qualification:
- 10th Class Passed
- Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent mark sheet or ITI Certificate
- Passport size recent color photograph of size not larger than 50KB in front protrait with light background
- Candidate’s signature image
IAF Apprentice Selection Process
The selection for engagement of the apprentice will be based on merit taking into consideration the class 10th/12th/ITI marks and marks scored in the practical exam.
IAF Apprentice Salary
Rs. 8855 per month
How to Apply for IAF Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?
Applications will be filled out online by the candidates on the official website i.e. apprenticeshipindia.gov.in