IAF Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23: Check Details Here

IAF Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23: Indian Air Force is looking to recruit 108 Apprentices for various trades. Candidates can check the details here.

IAF Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force will recruit students for the post of Apprentice for a total of 108 vacancies. Candidates interested in IAF Apprentice Registration are to start on 19 December 2022. The last date of registration of 05 January 2023 at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Candidates can apply for Machinist, Sheel Metal, Welder, Mechanic Radio Radar Aircraft or Electronic Mechanic, Carpenter, Electrician Aircraft, Fitter/MechanicMachine Tool Maintenace trades.

IAF Apprentice Notification Download

IAF Apprentice Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 19 December 2022
  • Last Date of Application - 05 January 2023
  • IAF Apprentice Exam Date - 26 February 2023-01 March 2023
  • IAF Apprentice Result Date - 03 March 2023
  • IAF Apprentice Course Date - 03 April 2023

IAF Apprentice Vacancy Details

Trade Vacancy
Machinist 3
Sheet Metal 15
Welder 4

Mechanic Radio

Radar Aircraft or

Electronic Mechanic

 13

Carpenter

 2

Electrician Aircraft

 33

Fitter/MechanicMachine Tool Maintenace

 38

Eligibility Criteria for IAF Apprentice

Educational Qualification:

  • 10th Class Passed
  • Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent mark sheet or ITI Certificate
  • Passport size recent color photograph of size not larger than 50KB in front protrait with light background
  • Candidate’s signature image

IAF Apprentice Selection Process

The selection for engagement of the apprentice will be based on merit taking into consideration the class 10th/12th/ITI marks and marks scored in the practical exam.

IAF Apprentice Salary

Rs. 8855 per month

How to Apply for IAF Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

Applications will be filled out online by the candidates  on the official website i.e. apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

 

