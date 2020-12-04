IAF Recruitment Rally 2020 Shortlisted Candidates List Released for Airmen @airmenselection.cdac.in, CASB Admit Card Soon

IAF Recruitment Rally 2020 Shortlisted Candidates List: Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) and Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the list of the candidates shortlisted for appearing in the IAF Airmen Recruitment Rally at Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Tamil Nadu (TN) and UT of Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands for Airmen Posts for X and Y Trades for intake 01/2021. Candidate, who have applied for India Air Force Recruitment Rally between 27 November and 30 November 2020, can download IAF Airmen Result from IAF website - airmenselection.cdac.in.

IAF Airmen Shortlisted Candidates Lists for Recruitment Rally are given below. The candidates can download IAF Recruitment Rally List, directly, through the link:

IAF Recruitment Rally Selection List Download:

Shortlisted Candidates for New Delhi Recruitment Rally for domicile of the UT of Delhi and State of Uttarakhand.

Shortlisted Candidates for Kanpur Recruitment Rally for domicile of the state of Uttar Pradesh

Shortlisted Candidates for Bihar, Patna (Bihar) Recruitment Rally for domicile of the state of Jharkhand.

Shortlisted Candidates for Bhopal Recruitment Rally for domicile of the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Shortlisted Candidates for Puducherry Recruitment Rally for domicile of the state of Tamil Nadu, UT of Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Shortlisted candidates will now to appear for Recruitment Rally on scheduled date at 5:30 AM. IAF Recruitment Rally is scheduled to be held from 10 December to 19 December 2020

IAF Airmen Admit Card 2020

The candidates should carry coloured print out of provisional IAF CASB Airmen Card. IAF Airmen CASB Admit Card will be soon released by IAF. They should also bring Domicile Certificates, Marksheets and Pass Certificate of Intermediate or equivalent, Pass Certificate of Matric/Class X, Valid ID Photo and NCC/SOAPF/Service Certificate, if applicable. They should also follow all COVID -19 instructions.

IAF Airmen Recruitment Rally Activities

The candidates will be invited for:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Written Test

Adaptability Test-1

Adaptability Test-2

Medical Examination.

IAF will publish the Provisional Select List (PSL) on 31 December 2020. Check Details Below:

IAF Airmen Recruitment Rally Details